Piramal Glass : PGP Glass Participates in Beautyworld Middle East 2021 | Hall 1 (F 12)

10/01/2021 | 12:02am EDT
[Link]Businesses all over the world are eager to reconnect and discover the trends that are shaping the beauty industry in a post-pandemic world, and Dubai is the destination. PGP Glass invites you to the 25th edition of Beautyworld Middle East held from 5 - 7 October 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. We remain committed to connecting businesses worldwide once again, and to do it safely.

During the show, PGP Glass will be showcasing its latest designs in glass packaging at Hall H1-Booth F12, thus enabling global brands steer innovation for their cosmetics & perfumery businesses. The 2021 edition will cast a spotlight on path-breaking innovation, highlighting new trends and technologies, and fragrantly express over its years of success.

Discover the theme for Beautyworld Middle East 2021, 'Rethink. Reinvent. Rediscover' played out across different show sections, as we welcome the beauty community back to a refreshed and renewed event, packed with potential. Exhibitors from 54 countries and 17 dedicated country pavilions, will make it the first truly international beauty event of the year. With a strong international appetite for the UAE market, Beautyworld Middle East is the bridge connecting manufacturers and prospective buyers and brands and it has a great significance this time as it is the first major in-person international beauty event of 2021.

To book your meeting with us, write to : yogesh.shenoy@piramal.com

For any further information, write to us at: piramalglass.marketing@piramal.com

Disclaimer

Piramal Glass Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS