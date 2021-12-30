Log in
Piratera Ushers in a New Era of High-Quality NFT Gaming with Top-Notch Gameplay and Graphics

12/30/2021 | 02:10pm EST
Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Piratera, a GameFi project launched in early October, hopes to usher in a new era of high-quality gaming by improving user experience through top-tier gameplay and high-end graphics. As the metaverse concept gains traction, GameFi projects like Piratera intend to give users a real taste of what the metaverse might look like in reality. A metaverse is a vast online world where people interact with their digital avatars. With Piraverse, Piratera hopes to provide users with an escape from the real world.

The Piratera metaverse, Piraverse, would create a fully immersive world in which users would be able to engage in a variety of interactive social activities and the concept of "play and earn". Piratera plans to launch the Piraverse in the first quarter of 2022, to reward true gamers through attractive rewards mechanisms and constantly updated features, creating a delicate balance in its "play-to-earn" model.

The Piraverse places a premium on multisensory activities, connections, and interactions. Furthermore, the Piraverse employs NFT technology to provide real economic value to its community. In the Piraverse, players can take on the role of pirate captains to explore the seas and embark on endless adventures and buy and sell over 5000NFTs in the Piraverse marketplace.

The Piraverse aims to be realistic in that users will notice the presence of real-world applications such as Certificate of Land Use Rights. Furthermore, the Piraverse aims to provide visually stunning RPG gaming to users. The Piraverse is an open-world adventure and idle battle game based on the heroic idea of the pirate era.

Piratera shows a lot of potential in actualizing the dream of a metaverse by combining NFTs with immersive gameplay. So far, Piratera's achievements to date show a strong sign of commitment to achieving this goal. In addition, on December 29th, Piratera's staking pool opened, allowing users to stake the game's native token "$PIRA."

To learn more about Piratera and its plans to create a metaverse, please contact the Company through the following channels:

Website: https://piratera.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/pirateragaminggroup
Facebook: https://t.me/pirateragaminggroup
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Pkh8cyX9Nj

Media Contact:
Email: contact@piratera.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108666


© Newsfilecorp 2021
