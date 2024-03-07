PIRELLI : price target raised by Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' opinion on Pirelli, with a price target raised from 4.50 to 5.50 euros on higher multiples, pointing to 'a strategy that is still well executed but well valued'.



Following a fourth-quarter publication deemed solid, the analyst has slightly revised upwards his estimates (+2% on 2024 EPS) for the Italian tire manufacturer, to which he nevertheless still prefers Michelin.



The research department explains that it remains 'neutral' on Pirelli 'given both the now less attractive valuation after the share's good performance and the uncertainties still weighing on governance and shareholding'.



