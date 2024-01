STORY: "We are talking about somebody's life that's been taken... The fact that someone can walk out free eight years later, it tells us that it's not that big of a deal," Adonis said.

Adonis said an average of 12 women are murdered in South Africa every day.

While some South Africans see Pistorius' punishment as too lenient, others feel he has served his time.

Local media expect Pistorius to live at the home of his uncle Arnold in a wealthy Pretoria suburb, where a crowd of reporters gathered in front of the gate on Friday.