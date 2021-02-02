Pittcon :'s Distinctive Philanthropic Responsibility

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon attendees will collaborate virtually from March 8 to March 12, 2021, for the first time in the organization's history. Though this, the 72nd installment of the premier annual conference and exposition on analytical chemistry and laboratory science, looks very different this year, one thing that remains constant is Pittcon's mission of funding science education and outreach.

"Over 90% of the net income generated at Pittcon 2021 will be distributed both nationally and internationally to support various science outreach activities," states Pittcon 2021 President Dr. Neal Dando. "That's over 90 cents of every dollar directed to advancing science innovation."

These science outreach activities include funding scholarships and internships, educator and scientific achievement awards, equipment grants, research grants, and grants to public science centers, libraries, and museums.

Each year, Pittcon provides direct access to the latest research and developments by hosting nearly 15,000 attendees from over 80 countries and approximately 700 exhibitors from over 30 countries. The show presents a technical program of over 1,500 presentations and nearly 80 continuing education courses. Hosting the annual conference and exposition yields the income that is then used to fulfill Pittcon's philanthropic mission, year after year for nearly 75 years.

The volunteers that organize Pittcon are all members of two scientific societies that execute the philanthropic outreach activities – the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP) and the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP). These societies have a combined membership of over 500 scientists, educators, and researchers.

"Every dollar spent to attend Pittcon, every attendee, every exhibitor, has had a significant, positive, exponential effect on the greater scientific community," affirms Neal Dando. "This is confirmed in our newly revised mission statement."

Pittcon advances and enriches scientific endeavor by connecting scientists worldwide, facilitating the exchange of research and ideas, showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation, and funding science education and outreach.

