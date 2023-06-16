STORY: Roughly four and a half years after the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a jury on Friday found 50-year-old Robert Bowers guilty of all federal hate crimes charges against him for storming into Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue armed with an assault rifle and three handguns and killing 11 worshippers.

Bowers now faces the penalty phase of his trial, when 12 jurors must weigh whether he deserves the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors charged Bowers with 63 counts, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death for each of the 11 victims.

During his trial, which began last month, jurors heard testimony from some of the survivors of the mass shooting, during which Bowers yelled: "All Jews must die."

They also heard evidence of his antisemitism, including multiple posts filled with slurs and conspiracy theories he shared on a social media platform called Gab, popular with far-right extremists.

In the sentencing phase, prosecutors will try to show that aggravating factors were involved, making a case that Bowers carefully planned the attack and that he targeted vulnerable victims, most of whom were elderly.

Defense lawyers for Bowers have argued that a death sentence would violate the Constitution on the grounds that he suffers from major mental illness, including schizophrenia.

All 12 jurors must vote unanimously in order to sentence Bowers to death. Otherwise, he will face life in prison.