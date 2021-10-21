Log in
Pixelligent Expands Leadership Team

10/21/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Tom Werthan named as Chief Financial Officer; Keith Jackson joins the board

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies (Pixelligent) today announced two executive appointments: Tom Werthan becomes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Keith Jackson joins the board of directors. The move strengthens Pixelligent’s leadership team as the company boosts manufacturing capacity and product development, and expands its sales team to meet growing demand for its PixClear® Designer Compounds™ from consumer electronics customers.

Pixelligent’s products are the industry’s leading high-refractive index formulations. They deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies, and unprecedented performance for Augmented and Mixed Reality applications, as well as OLED/Mini & MicroLED displays, optical/LiDAR sensors, and more.

Tom will scale Pixelligent’s finance organization and help drive the company’s global operations strategy. A skilled executive with 25+ years of experience in corporate finance and M&As, as well as general management, he has built success for several public and venture-backed tech companies. Previous CFO roles include positions at Phononic, Solid State Equipment Corp., EMCORE Corp. and New Millennium Solar Equipment Company. A graduate of Boston University’s School of Management, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Keith is a seasoned global semiconductor executive. He recently retired from onsemi (formerly ON Semiconductor) after two decades as President and CEO. He helped build the company into the market-leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technology, reaching more than US$5.5B in revenue and market capitalization of nearly US$10B. Before that he held executive and general management positions at Fairchild Semiconductor Corp., Tritech Microelectronics in Singapore, and National Semiconductor Corp. He serves on the board of Veeco Instruments Inc. and the Semiconductor Industry Association.

“Tom and Keith bring decades of successful experience and track records of scaling technology innovators to become global market leaders,” said Pixelligent’s CEO, Craig Bandes. “Having built multinational tech businesses, they know what it takes to bring frontier technologies to mass customer adoption and market dominance. We are proud and excited to welcome them to the team.”

To learn more about Pixelligent, please visit www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

Media contact: pixelligent@genuitypr.com


HOT NEWS