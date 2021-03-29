Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pixelligent Launches Pixnil™ Family of High Index Products for Nanoimprint Applications

03/29/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies, whose PixClear® Designer Compounds™ dramatically boost the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications, today announces the launch of PixNIL™ formulated products for nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and thin-film applications. Initial target applications include Augmented and Mixed Reality (AR/MR) waveguides, Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) used in 3D sensing and sensor optics, lightguides for displays, and various other Optoelectronic applications. With refractive indices ranging from 1.7 to 1.9, the PixNIL™ products can be applied through nanoimprint, spin coating, inkjet, and slot-dye coating methods.

“Our customers have been requesting high refractive index PixClear® products in ready-to-use formulations to simplify product development and accelerate their go-to-market time,” said Craig Bandes, Pixelligent President and CEO. “Our PixNIL™ has been designed to meet the ever increasing optical performance and efficiency requirements for next generation AR/MR devices, 3D sensors and optics, and a broad array of display technologies. The PixNIL™ formulated product line is the first of many that Pixelligent will be introducing and will soon include products that reach refractive indices of 2.0 and beyond,” added Bandes.

The PixNIL™ product line is available in both solvent containing and solvent-free versions and covers a broad range of high refractive indices to match customer requirements. PixNIL™ products can be used to create high index films and form nanoimprinted structures and microlens arrays with excellent optical performance and robust mechanical properties. PixNIL™ is compatible with roll-to-roll (R2R), roll-to-plate (R2P), and plate-to-plate (P2P) NIL processes.

PixNIL application notes and further product data – along with information about Pixelligent’s other market-leading high-index materials are available at www.pixelligent.com.

About Pixelligent Technologies

By synthetically replicating metal oxides that nature has perfected, Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made, dramatically improving the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications. Our PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Mixed Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting, and energy-related applications. Our PixClearProcess® development and manufacturing platform enables us to engineer materials that seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, spin coating, dispensing, slot-die, nanoimprint, and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid-state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

CONTACT
Sarah Nicholson
snicholson@Pixelligent.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aHANS ENERGY  : Announcement of final results for 2020
PU
12:06aInvestors BlackRock, Vanguard join net zero effort
RE
12:06aASTRAZENECA  : Covid-19 - Kailesh Jagutpal's contradictions
AQ
12:06aESSO THAILAND  : Club and alliances donate necessity items and cash totaling 299,300 baht in assistance to children and bedridden patients in Klong Toey Community
PU
12:06aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Energy companies deal with the aftermath of Winter Storms Uri and Viola
PU
12:05aMajor Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses Timeline for Resource Estimate
GL
12:04aNomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
RE
12:04aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability Data Book has been updated (Respect for Human Rights, Health and Safety)
PU
12:04aSHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL  : Preliminary announcement of the annual results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
12:04aPENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION  : Development of application software for preparing reports for mountain tunnel construction with a tablet terminal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week
2German union calls four-day strike at Amazon sites ahead of Easter
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
4NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : NOMURA : potential losses are related to Archegos trades - Bloomberg News
5Nomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ