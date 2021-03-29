Pixelligent Launches Pixnil™ Family of High Index Products for Nanoimprint Applications

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies, whose PixClear® Designer Compounds™ dramatically boost the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications, today announces the launch of PixNIL™ formulated products for nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and thin-film applications. Initial target applications include Augmented and Mixed Reality (AR/MR) waveguides, Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) used in 3D sensing and sensor optics, lightguides for displays, and various other Optoelectronic applications. With refractive indices ranging from 1.7 to 1.9, the PixNIL™ products can be applied through nanoimprint, spin coating, inkjet, and slot-dye coating methods.



“Our customers have been requesting high refractive index PixClear® products in ready-to-use formulations to simplify product development and accelerate their go-to-market time,” said Craig Bandes, Pixelligent President and CEO. “Our PixNIL™ has been designed to meet the ever increasing optical performance and efficiency requirements for next generation AR/MR devices, 3D sensors and optics, and a broad array of display technologies. The PixNIL™ formulated product line is the first of many that Pixelligent will be introducing and will soon include products that reach refractive indices of 2.0 and beyond,” added Bandes.

The PixNIL™ product line is available in both solvent containing and solvent-free versions and covers a broad range of high refractive indices to match customer requirements. PixNIL™ products can be used to create high index films and form nanoimprinted structures and microlens arrays with excellent optical performance and robust mechanical properties. PixNIL™ is compatible with roll-to-roll (R2R), roll-to-plate (R2P), and plate-to-plate (P2P) NIL processes.

PixNIL application notes and further product data – along with information about Pixelligent’s other market-leading high-index materials are available at www.pixelligent.com.

About Pixelligent Technologies

By synthetically replicating metal oxides that nature has perfected, Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made, dramatically improving the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications. Our PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Mixed Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting, and energy-related applications. Our PixClearProcess® development and manufacturing platform enables us to engineer materials that seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, spin coating, dispensing, slot-die, nanoimprint, and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid-state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

CONTACT

Sarah Nicholson

snicholson@Pixelligent.com