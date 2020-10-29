PizzaExpress to cut 1,300 more jobs as new restrictions hit business

Oct 29 (Reuters) - PizzaExpress said on Thursday it would
cut another 1,300 jobs across its 370 UK restaurants as new
coronavirus restrictions, especially in city centres, kept
consumers from eating out.
The UK-based restaurant chain, which launched a company
voluntary arrangement (CVA) in August, said it had seen a
decline in diners nationwide since September, while seating
capacity has already been slashed due to social-distancing
measures in place since the summer.
The privately held company in August permanently closed 73
UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs due to higher costs and lower
demand during lockdowns.
"Unfortunately, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is
again causing footfall to decline across the UK. As this is
expected to continue for some months, we sadly need to make
changes that will impact more of our team members," Managing
Director Zoe Bowley said.
