PizzaExpress to cut 1,300 more jobs as new restrictions hit business

10/29/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - PizzaExpress said on Thursday it would cut another 1,300 jobs across its 370 UK restaurants as new coronavirus restrictions, especially in city centres, kept consumers from eating out.

The UK-based restaurant chain, which launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in August, said it had seen a decline in diners nationwide since September, while seating capacity has already been slashed due to social-distancing measures in place since the summer.

The privately held company in August permanently closed 73 UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs due to higher costs and lower demand during lockdowns.

"Unfortunately, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is again causing footfall to decline across the UK. As this is expected to continue for some months, we sadly need to make changes that will impact more of our team members," Managing Director Zoe Bowley said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


