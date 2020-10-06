Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PlanGap: Social Security a Top Voter Concern Going into Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:32am EDT

First-of-its-kind PlanGap™ Annuity protects consumers from projected trust fund shortfall

With U.S. Election Day only four weeks away, PlanGap, a developer of retirement insurance solutions, has identified a growing consensus among leading think tanks, advocacy groups and associations that one of the nation’s most cherished entitlements, Social Security, is a top voter concern ahead of the November election.

Progressive think tank Data for Progress, in conjunction with advocacy organization Social Security Works, recognized Social Security as a leading issue among voters. When asked to pick the most important issues facing likely voters this November, 54% of those polled said “preventing Social Security benefit cuts.” In fact, it was the only issue ranked in the top three by more than half of voters, including 51% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats and 57% of Independents. No other single issue has received anywhere near this level of bipartisan concern.

“We are seeing an increased level of fear about dwindling Social Security funds, not only among those who are about to receive benefits, but from all age brackets in the electorate,” said David Duley, PlanGap’s founder and CEO. “Americans want to regain control, especially when their retirement security could be in jeopardy. To address growing concerns, our PlanGap Annuity is the nation’s first and only plan that gives policyholders protection and peace of mind around one of their largest sources of retirement income.”

Insurance and financial services provider, Nationwide, is also closely tracking consumer sentiment about Social Security, especially in the wake of COVID-19. According to a series of surveys conducted by The Harris Poll this summer, 61% of adults worry more now than they did before the pandemic about Social Security running out of funding.

Nationwide’s seventh annual consumer study, with findings noted as early as spring 2020, also recognized increasing concern across the electorate, as 44% of Millennials indicated they do not believe they will get a dime of earned Social Security benefits. Moreover, 61% of Generation Xers and 51% of Baby Boomers believe there will be Social Security cuts under the current administration. Regardless of the generation, three in five adults who are not retired stated they are not saving enough for retirement.

Duley added, “COVID-19 has increased uncertainty in the outlook for Social Security because of its impact on the U.S. economy and revenues paid into the trust fund. When you factor in the possibility of further payroll tax reductions, it could exacerbate concerns about the fund’s solvency by slashing a key revenue source. That is why we worked with the industry’s brightest minds to develop an unmatched financial product that affords greater flexibility at a guaranteed interest rate to account for reduced Social Security benefits.”

The recently launched PlanGap Annuity is part of a roadmap of entirely new financial solutions called retirement insurance, a suite of “trigger-based” annuity and life insurance solutions that address fundamental financial issues for Americans, no matter their level of access to coverage. In the event of a government reduction to monthly Social Security benefit payments, the PlanGap Annuity pays policyholders a sum based on the amount of coverage chosen at the time the annuity was purchased. This “PlanGap Bonus” escalates over time and caps at 30% of the initial annuity value.

Available in 18 states and the District of Columbia, with more states expected in the near future, PlanGap annuities are sold by licensed insurance professionals and financial advisors. Interested parties may visit plangap.com to be introduced to an approved agent.

About PlanGap

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2017, PlanGap is a product innovation company creating a new class of financial solutions – retirement insurance – a suite of “trigger-based” annuity and life insurance products that solve fundamental financial issues for retirees. The company empowers people to insure themselves against disruptions to their retirement income, providing solutions for those worried institutions have made financial promises they cannot, or will not, keep. Visit plangap.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
AQ
09:55aOnit Claims Two Prestigious Awards for Rapid Revenue Growth
GL
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
GL
09:53aPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
AQ
09:53aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09:53aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
BU
09:53aPeapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
GL
09:51aPartisan Divisions Hinder House Big Tech Report
DJ
09:51aCentripetal Networks Awarded $2.6 to $3.2 Billion in Patent Damages for Cisco's Willful Patent Infringement
BU
09:51aPresident Trump & AG Barr Sued for Vindictive Prosecution Against Black Politician Robert Peterson & Fields Associates Announced today
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group