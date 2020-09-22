PlanSource Fall Product Release Enables Faster, More Streamlined Experience for Unprecedented Virtual Benefits Enrollment Season

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Cosmos software release. This Q3 update – released September 10, 2020, to all PlanSource customers and partners – introduces significant enhancements across both the HR Administrator and the Employee experiences to improve the overall efficiency of their benefits management, shopping and enrollment experience.



With a large majority of U.S. employees working remotely due to COVID-19 impacts, an unprecedented number of organizations will offer a virtual-first open enrollment for their upcoming benefits season. PlanSource’s cloud-based benefits platform and mobile application enable organizations to deliver a fully virtual benefits enrollment. Updates in Cosmos build on these core capabilities, with new features that further streamline benefits communications, shopping and enrollment for remote employees.

PlanSource’s continued product innovation and investments around improving the enrollment experience were a key factor in the company recently being named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Benefits Administration. Citing the importance of mobile and ease of use, Constellation Research, Inc. selected PlanSource as one of only seven vendors in its most recent report of top benefits solutions.

“Benefits enrollment is a challenge for every enterprise, and during the new normal of remote working, an even bigger one,” said Holger Mueller, principal analyst and vice president, Constellation Research, Inc. “As a consequence of Covid-19, vendors focusing on solution ease of use and flexibility will deliver the highest rates of enrollment and returns on employee benefits programs, as well as job satisfaction among HR staff.”

Several updates in the Cosmos release center around simplifying and improving the enrollment experience, as well as three other core benefits, including:

Streamlined benefits enrollment experience – An updated UI, simplified language and expanded decision-support tools help drive higher engagement and enrollment completion rates for employees.

– An updated UI, simplified language and expanded decision-support tools help drive higher engagement and enrollment completion rates for employees. More self-service capabilities – Improvements to the Guided Renewal workflow allow overworked HR teams to easily complete their renewal with in-app help content and workflows that provide greater configurability.

– Improvements to the Guided Renewal workflow allow overworked HR teams to easily complete their renewal with in-app help content and workflows that provide greater configurability. Increased HR efficiency and time-savings – Expanded communications tools allow employers to engage remote workers better with multi-channel, automated enrollment campaigns.

– Expanded communications tools allow employers to engage remote workers better with multi-channel, automated enrollment campaigns. Greater flexibility and configurability – New functionality in Cosmos allow both employees and employers to make lump-sum contributions to HSA accounts directly through PlanSource when enrolling – crucial as more and more organizations offer HSAs to incentivize HDHP participation.

Additionally, Cosmos introduces several new API integrations and enhancements as part of the PlanSource Boost program, including:

Guardian New Real-Time Enrollment API – This groundbreaking API between PlanSource and Guardian instantly sends enrollment data from PlanSource to Guardian as soon as employees complete their checkout – eliminating hours of HR admin effort and cutting down time-to-coverage and manual errors.

– This groundbreaking API between PlanSource and Guardian instantly sends enrollment data from PlanSource to Guardian as soon as employees complete their checkout – eliminating hours of HR admin effort and cutting down time-to-coverage and manual errors. Lincoln Financial Group Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Single Sign- o n – Employees can now easily complete the EOI questions within the benefits shopping experience through PlanSource’s real-time integration, increasing completion and plan participation rates while also eliminating significant HR administrative time.

– Employees can now easily complete the EOI questions within the benefits shopping experience through PlanSource’s real-time integration, increasing completion and plan participation rates while also eliminating significant HR administrative time. MetLife “Find a Provider” Directory – Employees can now easily search for and select dental providers without leaving the PlanSource shopping experience. Map- and list-based views auto-populate with nearby providers, based on the employee’s location.



“We are excited about the launch of Guardian Enrollment API, which will provide significant value to Guardian and PlanSource customers,” said Beata Rogala, Second Vice President, API Program and Digital Partnerships, Guardian Life. “In addition to reducing the number of hours employers spend on benefits tasks, this real-time API capability will improve the experience of HR teams and consumers alike, as well as eliminate the common issues and errors associated with the eligibility transmission process.”

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing enhancements and updates throughout the year. More details on Cosmos can be found at plansource.com/release.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

