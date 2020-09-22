Log in
Planar : Introduces Planar : HB Series Huddle Board with Precision Touch

09/22/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The new line of LCD displays is optimized for quick and efficient collaboration, including highly responsive touch and fine tip stylus performance

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, is now offering the Planar® HB Series Huddle Board, a line of large format LCD displays optimized for quick and efficient collaboration. Planar HB Series Huddle Board features a highly responsive touch performance to recognize up to 20 simultaneous touch points from multiple users and an included stylus to accurately capture even the smallest of characters. With embedded tools tailored to in-room and remote unified communication, Planar HB Series is ideal for conference rooms, study group spaces, design centers and executive home offices in today’s timely work from home climate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005026/en/

Planar introduces the Planar HB Series Huddle Board, a line of new LCD displays quick and efficient collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)

Planar introduces the Planar HB Series Huddle Board, a line of new LCD displays quick and efficient collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)

The Planar HB Series is available in 75-inch and 86-inch sizes featuring 4K resolution and 350-nit brightness, ensuring that everyone in the room can clearly see even the most detailed on-screen content. The series is also compatible with industry-leading collaboration solutions, supports third-party devices and includes an integrated Android® operating system complete with whiteboard software to create a one-stop collaboration solution for users.

“Increasingly, customers are looking for ease, efficiency and performance around the primary meeting room display applications, including annotation, screen sharing and video communication,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “The Planar HB Series was designed to squarely meet these needs with leading software compatibility, built-in tools and highly responsive touch.”

The Planar HB Series offers wireless connectivity to support both in-room and remote collaboration and the display’s 20-point projected capacitive touch helps ensure effective interactive experiences for users. Planar HB Series’ sensor is directly integrated into the LCD panel, reducing weight and thickness compared to traditional glass overlay construction. Planar is one of the first companies in the industry to achieve this construction for a 75-inch LCD display.

With Planar HB Series, files can be easily imported to allow users to quickly annotate over maps, web page screen shots, reports and more. For added flexibility, all Planar HB Series displays come standard with expansion slots that support Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), making them compatible with a variety of OPS devices. Also, the series’ compatibility with unified communication platforms allows users to add a webcam, audio system and microphone of their choosing to sync with colleagues across the globe as if they are in the very same room.

"It's imperative that T1V’s ThinkHub collaboration software runs on high-performance display technology that optimizes the meeting experience," says Adam Loritsch, executive vice president of sales and marketing at T1V. "The Planar HB Series prioritizes pinpoint accuracy and precision to ensure a seamless experience for blended teams as they connect in hybrid meeting spaces that combine in-room and remote participants. It's the perfect pairing for ThinkHub and our mission to bring teams together."

The Planar HB Series is currently available and shipping through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information visit www.planar.com/HB or view a product demonstration video.

Planar® HB Series Huddle Board is a trademark of Planar Systems. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2020). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
