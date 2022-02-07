Planet Fitness Clubs in the Greater Los Angeles Area Invite Members to Share the Love This Valentine's Day

All members can take advantage of the “Bring a Friend” PF Black Card® benefit from Feb. 7-14

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that starting Monday, Feb. 7 through Monday, Feb. 14, ALL Planet Fitness members can take advantage of the “Bring a Friend” perk, which is usually reserved for PF Black Card® members, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The Black Card® perk usually gives members the ability to bring a guest every day to the club at no additional charge.

Working out with a buddy can hold you accountable, improve results, and make working out more fun.

February is also Heart Health Month. Studies suggest by making a concerted effort to strengthen your heart health, you can:

tangibly improve your overall quality of life by reducing stress and anxiety;

increase your energy levels;

build on your mental health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly half of U.S. adults suffer from hypertension, or high blood-pressure, and only one out of four of those adults have their hypertension under control.

To maintain a healthy heart and live a long, happy life, you’re encouraged to:

infuse your daily routine with more cardio to help keep hypertension at bay;

be mindful of your daily nutrition and hydration;

get quality sleep each night;

reduce stress;

infuse exercise into your daily routine.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at Planet Fitness’ well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask and vaccination requirement policies in accordance with local guidelines

The PF Black Card®, which is its most popular membership, provides a vast array of additional benefits to members such as the ability to bring a guest every day to the club at no additional charge, access to all 2,200 Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to the Black Card ® Spa, a member favorite after a workout.

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

Current members who wish to upgrade or those who are interested in signing up for a Black Card® Membership with all these perks should visit planetfitness.com/pfblackcard. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter or download the PF App, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

