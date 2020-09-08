PlanetScale DBaaS for Mission-Critical Applications Now Available on Red Hat Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetScale today announced that its flagship product PlanetScaleDB is now available through Red Hat Marketplace . Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.



PlanetScaleDB, a fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), is MySQL compatible and built on both Kubernetes and Vitess , an open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. PlanetScale’s founders co-created Vitess, the database sharding solution that originally powered YouTube during its hyper-growth to billions of users. With PlanetScaleDB, enterprises can leverage Vitess to scale their databases and handle the most demanding applications.

“PlanetScaleDB provides enterprises with a fully managed cloud-native database that allows companies to start small, and will grow with them as they scale,” said Jiten Vaidya, CEO and co-founder of PlanetScale. “Our product is built on battle-tested Vitess and designed for modern applications, enabling disaster recovery for maximum uptime and business continuity.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like PlanetScaleDB that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like PlanetScale and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

PlanetScale provides a cloud native transactional database built on Kubernetes that delivers the scalability, manageability and reliability enterprises need for current and emerging mission-critical applications. The company’s flagship service, PlanetScaleDB, enables cross-cloud portability, disaster recovery and maximum uptime.

The fully managed database-as-a-service is MySQL compatible and built on battle-tested Vitess, a graduated CNCF open source project used by GitHub, HubSpot, Slack and Square to serve millions of queries per second. By enabling organizations to run applications in the cloud and on Kubernetes with unbounded scale, PlanetScale reduces time to market for new applications, prevents vendor lock-in, and reduces the time and cost of managing database infrastructure. To learn more, visit planetscale.com. PlanetScale can be found on Twitter @planetscaledata.

