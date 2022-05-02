Planned U.S. Senate bill would help FTC fight deception, fraud

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell,
chair of the Commerce Committee, will introduce legislation this
week to restore authority that the Federal Trade Commission lost
when the Supreme Court ruled last year that it overstepped in
fighting deception and fraud.
If it becomes law, the bill would make it easier for the
FTC, which also enforces antitrust law, to sue deceptive
companies and scammers to recover the money that they took from
consumers, Cantwell's office said in a statement on Monday.
The FTC had been suing companies and scammers for decades to
recover ill-gotten gains but was stopped in April 2021 by the
Supreme Court, which found that the agency went further than it
could legally in its practice of seeking court orders to make
fraudsters return money.
Given the court decision, the FTC needs Congress to
expressly give it authority to demand disgorgement of ill-gotten
gains. The House of Representatives passed similar legislation
last year.
Business groups had complained that the FTC aggressively
extracted billions of dollars in monetary awards from companies
in recent years.
"If the FTC remains disarmed of this critical authority,
millions of consumers and small businesses who’ve been scammed,
swindled, or locked out of competitive marketplaces will never
be made whole," Cantwell said in a statement. The senator also
released a committee report to support the need for the
legislation.
The legislation that Cantwell will introduce will authorize
relief for consumers hurt by violations of consumer protection
law, her office said in a statement. It also would put a 10-year
statute of limitations on lawsuits, the statement said.
