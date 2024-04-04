(Alliance News) - Planned strikes by London Underground drivers have been called off.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Monday April 8 and Saturday May 4.

The union said that after a series of meetings at the conciliation service Acas, its negotiating team has received a proposal that resolves the key issues in the dispute.

An official said: "Management have confirmed that they have disbanded their 'Trains Modernisation' team and will not be implementing their plans to change drivers' working arrangements without agreement.

"They have also agreed to reinstate annual refresher training stopped during the pandemic."

Acas director of dispute resolution Kate Nowicki said: "After intense discussions, we are pleased that there is a proposed agreement and that we have been able to make a positive impact. We thank the parties for their hard work and commitment throughout the negotiations."

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.