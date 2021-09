Kwarteng said that if an energy supplier failed, as several small suppliers have done in recent weeks, Ofgem would ensure customers' gas and electricity supply continued uninterrupted.

"If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the Govt," he said on Twitter. "The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Clarke)