Plans provide for gas supply security and prepare for decarbonisation

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association welcomes the release of the National Gas Infrastructure Plan and the Future Gas Infrastructure Investment Plan.

APGA Chief Executive Officer Steve Davies said gas was the second largest source of energy in Australia, and demand was not forecast to decline for more than a decade, so ensuring reliable supply was crucial to future prosperity.

"Natural gas is a major source of energy to the Australian economy," Mr Davies said.

"It currently provides 27 per cent of end use energy which is more than electricity and second only to liquid fuels.

"While gas is on a decarbonisation pathway as set out in Gas Vision 2050, demand for natural gas is not forecast to decline until well into next decade at which time we expect renewable, zero carbon gases such as hydrogen and biogas will be replacing it."

The Natural Gas Infrastructure Plan highlights the ongoing gas supply challenges facing energy users, the potential for shortfalls in the mid-2020s and the many projects under consideration to bring new supply to market.

