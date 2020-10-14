Plant-based Burger Patties Market | Increasing Vegan Population to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The plant-based burger patties market size is poised to grow by USD 650.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006055/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for meat is rising across the world owing to the increasing disposable income, growing population, and other sociocultural factors. However, the production of meat pollutes fresh water due to the use of antibiotics, hormones and chemical substances. Moreover, the production process of meat also harms biodiversity and is a major source of GHG emissions. It also contains fat residues and gluten. Alternatives such as plant-based burger patties are rich in protein and are preferred by individuals who follow a vegan diet. Therefore, growing concerns about the environment, awareness about health, the preference for plant-based foods, and the growth of the vegan population together will result in the increased demand for global plant-based burger patties market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major plant-based burger patties market growth came from the offline distribution channel segment. The offline retail landscape is highly competitive due to the presence of several retailers that offer products at competitive prices. Hence to sustain in the competitive market, vendors are introducing new businesses and retail strategies, which includes better pricing strategies, widening of product assortment, and the expansion of retail landscape.

North America accounted for the largest plant-based burger patties market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing use of online platforms for purchasing groceries, tie-ups of vendors with foodservice chains, and the increasing demand for plant-based foods are some of the factors that will significantly influence plant-based burger patties market growth in this region.

The plant-based burger patties market is fragmented. Amazon.com Inc., Beyond Meat Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Impossible Foods Inc, Kellogg Co, Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co, and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this plant burger patties market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Plant-based burger patties market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increased Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing will be a Key Market Trend

Plant-based burger patties use several ingredients and are manufactured in a way that enhances their shelf life. Hence, they are manufactured and packaged with durable materials such as high-grade plastics. Vendors are investing in innovative product packaging materials and are improving their production process to reduce carbon emissions. The concerns regarding the level of sustainable business operations are compelling vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Maple Leaf Foods is the first major food company to be carbon neutral by acknowledging the impact of the global food system on environment and changing the production system to reduce global GHG emissions to zero. The increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by the vendors is one of the key plant-based burger patties market trends as the products are manufactured using eco-friendly methods.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based burger patties market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plant-based burger patties market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plant-based burger patties market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based burger patties market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Partnership with global foodservice chains

Increase in M&A and strategic alliance activities

Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Impossible Foods, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

Nestlé SA

Tesco Plc

The Kroger Co.

WH Group Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006055/en/