Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives

07/15/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee shifts piles of cotton at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging behind due to scant rainfall in northern states.

Farmers planted summer-sown crops on 59.2 million hectares, as of July 15, slightly higher than 59.1 million hectares a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. Crop sowing was down 9.3% until last week.

The planting of summer-sown crops takes place in the monsoon months of June and July, while harvesting starts in October.

Except North India, most parts of the country have received above-normal rainfall so far this month, and that has accelerated planting, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house.

India has received 13% more rainfall than normal since the start of monsoon season on June 1, but some rice-growing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have received below-normal monsoons, the weather department data showed.

About 12.85 million hectares had been planted with rice, down 17% from a year-ago period, the ministry said.

Rice planting deficit could narrow to 5% by end of July since rainfall has picked up, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice, and accounts for more than 40% of the global rice trade. A reduction in output could prompt New Delhi to curb rice exports.

In July, the most crucial month for planting of summer crops, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% and 106% of the long-term average, weather department said earlier this month.

Cotton planting rose 6.4% so far to 10.28 million hectares, while soybean area jumped 10% to 9.9 million hectares, the ministry said.

Corn was planted in 5 million hectares, down 12% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Rajendra Jadhav


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aEUROPE GAS-Prices edge lower as Norwegian exports rise
RE
05:23aPlanting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives
RE
05:21aECB set for 25bps rate hike in July; slim majority say should do 50 -economists
RE
05:20aAdani Ports to boost trade lanes with joint Haifa Port acquisition
RE
05:19aChina's Xi makes rare visit to once-restive Xinjiang
RE
05:18aSterling struggles to pull away from March 2020 low
RE
05:18aNorway's Elopak sells Russian operations to local management
RE
05:14aChina issues phosphate quotas to rein in fertiliser exports - analysts
RE
05:14aBriton detained by Russian-backed separatists dies - TASS
RE
05:12aChina stocks fall most in 8 weeks as property, financials weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1After bruising year, GSK approaches consumer split in better health
2Richemont posts 12% Q1 sales increase as markets outside Asia grow
3Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2022
4London stocks rise, but set for weekly loss as slowdown woes mount
5EU New Car Registrations Fell to 26-Year Low in June

HOT NEWS