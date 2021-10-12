Log in
Planview : Showcases Professional Services Automation Solutions at Technology & Services World 2021

10/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
Chief Product Officer, Louise K. Allen, Joins TSIA Partner Advisory Board

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today announced the company will be showcasing its Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions at Technology & Services World (TSW) 2021, hosted by the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) from October 18-20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Further extending the company’s expertise and leadership in PSA, the company also announced that Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer of Planview and PSA industry veteran, was recently named to TSIA’s Partner Advisory Board.

“Companies of all sizes and across industries are grappling with changing market and company dynamics,” said Allen. “At Planview, we've brought together the industry’s best PSA solutions under one roof to help our customers embrace those changes and achieve their outcomes. Planview Clarizen and Planview Changepoint, paired with our full portfolio of solutions and capabilities in PSA, PPM, Agile Services Delivery, and beyond, ensure that we can help organizations connect their businesses from idea to impact, and from opportunity to revenue.”

Building on the Professional Services Automation (PSA) pedigrees and industry leadership from the Clarizen and Changepoint acquisitions in early 2021, Planview’s PSA solutions enable organizations to accelerate services success – from delivery confidence to financial growth. Whether embedded, managed, or stand-alone professional services, Planview’s PSA solutions support customers from opportunity management, to delivery, to financial transparency. The company will showcase these solutions onsite at TSW 2021.

Additionally, Planview customer Leo Lovely, Sr. Director Professional Services at Vocera, will be presenting at TSW 2021 at 10:15am local time on Tuesday, October 19 in a session titled: “Unified Professional Services Platform Supports Vocera Growth Before and After Covid”. Focused on sharing how the Vocera team unified their professional services platform with Planview, the session will highlight how Vocera was able to quickly pivot to remote delivery at the beginning of the pandemic, and how the company continues to lead a seamless transition to the post-Covid world of work.

Planview’s attendance at TSW 2021 comes on the heels of Planview’s largest customer event in company history, Planview Accelerate, featuring PSA customer stories from across a range of industries, including: Bell Integration, IBM Cloud & Cognitive Services, Kensium, Tufin, Tyler Technologies, Siemens Energy, Wolters Kluwer, and more.

To learn more, please visit the Planview booth at TSW 2021 at the Aria Resort & Casino, or visit www.planview.info/TSW for more information.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,000 employees supporting 4,000 customers and 2.4 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: www.planview.com.


© Business Wire 2021
