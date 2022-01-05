Plaskolite Completes Acquisition of Plazit-Polygal Assets in Israel, North America, South America and Europe

Plaskolite LLC (“Plaskolite”), North America’s largest manufacturer of engineering thermoplastic sheet and profile products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Plazit-Polygal, an international pioneer in the design, development and manufacturing of engineering thermoplastic sheets based in Kibbutz Gazit, Israel.

Plaskolite has acquired Plazit-Polygal’s operations and assets in Israel, North America, South America and Europe, with the exception of its Russian operations. The added scale and international reach from this acquisition expands Plaskolite’s geographic footprint, broadens its offering with new multi-wall sheet production capabilities and positions the company to serve a growing customer base.

Ryan Schroeder, Plaskolite President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to officially welcome Plazit-Polygal’s talented team to the Plaskolite family. The addition of Plazit-Polygal’s dynamic production capabilities strengthens the high-quality offering we provide our customers and significantly expands Plaskolite’s global reach.”

About Plaskolite, LLC

Founded in 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, by Donald G. Dunn and family, Plaskolite, LLC is the leading North American manufacturer of engineering thermoplastic products. Plaskolite is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with the Dunn family, management and other co-investors. Plaskolite’s customized products are used in a wide variety of applications, including windows, doors, lighting, signs, point-of-purchase displays, transportation, security and bath products. Plaskolite serves a diverse customer base including distributors, OEMs and retailers. For more information, please visit https://plaskolite.com/.

About Plazit-Polygal

Plazit-Polygal is a world leader in the design, development and manufacturing of engineering thermoplastic sheets and profiles. Its products are used worldwide in a broad range of markets and applications, with a particular focus the architectural and agricultural sectors. Utilizing its cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capabilities, Plazit-Polygal provides optimal performance and solutions for walkways, canopies, pool coverings, skylights, roof systems, clerestories, commercial and residential greenhouses, interior design, P-O-P displays, signage, window glazing and more. Plazit-Polygal is headquartered in Kibbutz Gazit, Israel, with manufacturing facilities in six other countries in North America, Europe and South America. For more information, visit https://plazit-polygal.com/en/.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

