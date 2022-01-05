Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plaskolite Completes Acquisition of Plazit-Polygal Assets in Israel, North America, South America and Europe

01/05/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plaskolite LLC (“Plaskolite”), North America’s largest manufacturer of engineering thermoplastic sheet and profile products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Plazit-Polygal, an international pioneer in the design, development and manufacturing of engineering thermoplastic sheets based in Kibbutz Gazit, Israel.

Plaskolite has acquired Plazit-Polygal’s operations and assets in Israel, North America, South America and Europe, with the exception of its Russian operations. The added scale and international reach from this acquisition expands Plaskolite’s geographic footprint, broadens its offering with new multi-wall sheet production capabilities and positions the company to serve a growing customer base.

Ryan Schroeder, Plaskolite President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to officially welcome Plazit-Polygal’s talented team to the Plaskolite family. The addition of Plazit-Polygal’s dynamic production capabilities strengthens the high-quality offering we provide our customers and significantly expands Plaskolite’s global reach.”

About Plaskolite, LLC

Founded in 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, by Donald G. Dunn and family, Plaskolite, LLC is the leading North American manufacturer of engineering thermoplastic products. Plaskolite is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with the Dunn family, management and other co-investors. Plaskolite’s customized products are used in a wide variety of applications, including windows, doors, lighting, signs, point-of-purchase displays, transportation, security and bath products. Plaskolite serves a diverse customer base including distributors, OEMs and retailers. For more information, please visit https://plaskolite.com/.

About Plazit-Polygal

Plazit-Polygal is a world leader in the design, development and manufacturing of engineering thermoplastic sheets and profiles. Its products are used worldwide in a broad range of markets and applications, with a particular focus the architectural and agricultural sectors. Utilizing its cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capabilities, Plazit-Polygal provides optimal performance and solutions for walkways, canopies, pool coverings, skylights, roof systems, clerestories, commercial and residential greenhouses, interior design, P-O-P displays, signage, window glazing and more. Plazit-Polygal is headquartered in Kibbutz Gazit, Israel, with manufacturing facilities in six other countries in North America, Europe and South America. For more information, visit https://plazit-polygal.com/en/.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aZosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Demonstrating Comparable Immunogenicity of a Trivalent Influenza Vaccine Formulated on its Transdermal Microneedle System Versus an Intramuscular Injection of the Vaccine at a Higher Dose
AQ
09:20aXT.COM Exchange Releases XTStarter Platform, $5 Million Subscriptions to Grab
NE
09:20aAvalanche Asia Star Fund Makes Strategic Investment in Decentralized Derivatives Protocol KINE
NE
09:18aFord Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
09:18aDELTA AIR LINES : A message to SkyMiles members from Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer
PU
09:18aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Inaugural NAESCO Industry Award for its $123M Sustainability and Vocational Initiative in State Correctional Facilities
PU
09:18aQUHUO : Announces Full Acquisition of Equity Interest in Lailai - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aNANO DIMENSION : Acquires Global Inkjet Systems; Implements Its Vision for - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aARTNET : In the 1960s, NASA Photographers Captured Glimpses of the Universe. Now, the Iconic Images Are for Available on Artnet Auctions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street futures mixed ahead of Fed meeting minutes
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

HOT NEWS