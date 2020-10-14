Log in
PlasmaSaves.org : Helps Collect Convalescent Plasma to Fight COVID-19

10/14/2020 | 07:48am EDT

In an effort to fight and fund research for COVID-19, PlasmaSaves.org offers monetary contribution to COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors

PlasmaSaves.org, a non-profit created as a direct response to the COVID-19 global crisis, is offering individuals who have battled the disease an opportunity to earn $100 for donating their convalescent plasma.

While PlasmaSaves.org started with the mission to help those who needed an incentive to donate their COVID-19 convalescent plasma, it has grown into a non-profit open to all able to donate and help curb the global pandemic. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is potentially eligible to receive a monetary contribution from PlasmaSaves.org for their time spent donating their convalescent plasma.

“Watching our beloved hometown of New York City and cities across the United States struggle with treating COVID-19 patients fueled our passion to help them however we can,” said PlasmaSaves.org co-founder Richard Brekka. “Offering an incentive for an individual’s time will hopefully encourage more people to donate plasma and funds, so more people with COVID-19 can get help.”

“As a Cuban-American, I was saddened to see that many Latino communities were hit especially hard,” said co-founder Marisol Lugo Brekka. “The plasma donated will not only help all communities with people battling COVID-19, but will aid in plasma research.”

Individuals are encouraged to donate their COVID-19 convalescent plasma at any non-profit blood collection center in the United States then apply online at www.plasmasaves.org to receive their monetary incentive. Donors are also given the option to contribute their incentive back to PlasmaSaves.org to help even more people.

In recent months, convalescent plasma has emerged as a promising way to help the immune systems of those with COVID-19. Through a blood donation process, the antibody rich plasma can be collected from a recovered person and transfused to a sick patient still fighting the virus. The goal of PlasmaSaves.org is to reach as many former COVID-19 patients as possible, who are in a position to donate their convalescent plasma and help those battling COVID-19, as well as aid in the recovery and research to help find a cure.

In order for PlasmaSaves.org to help even more lives, individuals are encouraged to make monetary contributions online at www.plasmasaves.org . Generous sponsors currently include: GoFundMe, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Focus Point, Second Alpha and Prove.

About PlasmaSaves.org – PlasmaSaves.org was created in direct response to the COVID-19 global crisis. In an effort to put an end to COVID-19 fatalities, the organization hopes to support those suffering with antibodies from survivors. By offering a monetary incentive, PlasmaSaves.org hopes to attract even more people to donate their convalescent plasma. In the next 12 months, PlasmaSaves.org hopes to get 10,000 COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma and potentially assist in the recovery of 10,000 COVID-19 patients.

© Business Wire 2020

