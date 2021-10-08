Log in
PlatON 2.0 Established A Decentralized Collaborative Privacy Artificial Intelligence Network

10/08/2021 | 03:00am EDT
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - PlatON, a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain, recently combined blockchain, artificial intelligence and privacy computing technology to establish a decentralized collaborative privacy artificial intelligence network, which would take utilization of data to a new level. This network will serve as the infrastructure of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents, who can facilitate advanced artificial intelligence and explore the road to Artificial General Intelligence.

Based on blockchain network, PlatON developers designed a decentralized privacy computing network to connect data, algorithms and hashrate through privacy computing protocols. Autonomous AI agents can obtain the required resources at low cost, train artificial intelligence models and publish them on the network, and interact with other artificial intelligence services or agents to form a self-organizing and cooperative artificial intelligence network. On this network, anyone can obtain artificial intelligence technology or become a stakeholder in its development, and realize the autonomy of artificial intelligence. In addition to practical artificial intelligence services, PlatON aims to use self-organizing swarm intelligence to create a whole larger than the sum of its parts, and advance towards realizing the vision of Artificial General Intelligence.

According to developers, PlatON 2.0 is actively applying research results to new fields such as finance, medicine, smart cities and Internet of Things applications. PlatON, as an AI infrastructure, provides a trustworthy data collaboration environment for hospitals, pharmaceutical enterprises, as well as scientific research institutions, etc. It links activities, research areas, operation modes and data streams of different types and fields to form a large-scale data aggregation effect and maximize the value of medical datasets, including clinical trials, medications, electronic health records, and patients' genomic data, etc. to form a data analysis and mining system for many technical means, such as pharmacogenomics, disease histology, network pharmacology, and protein structure simulation, so as to speed up the discovery and development of new drugs.

In smart cities, PlatON 2.0 intelligent mobile solutions can be provided in commercial real estate in the city center by using multi-agent artificial intelligence digital services based on blockchain. Using artificial intelligence agents can optimize resource use and reduce the carbon footprint of cities. We predict that the large-scale implementation of smart city infrastructure will lead to a reduction of 34,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Through privacy computing technology, operators, Internet platforms, insurance institutions and other multi-party data open more risk-controlled private domain data labels to cooperate with banks in a confidential way to support financial risk control business. To mitigate the comprehensive credit risk of customers, PlatON 2.0 does not disclose either party's customer ID and private domain data information, forming a risk joint prevention and control ecology.

About the Company

PlatON 2.0 A new paradigm of intelligence and privacy security in the digital age.

To know more, visit https://platon.network/en.

Contact:
PlatON Network
Kiki.Chen
kiki.chen(at)latticex.foundation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99014


© Newsfilecorp 2021
