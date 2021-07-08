Plate IQ : Partners with 1-800Accountant To Offer The Plate IQ : Card To More Than 200,000 Small Businesses

This partnership marks the first time 1-800Accountant will offer its customers a corporate card program designed for small business owners

Plate IQ, the hospitality industry’s leading provider of AP automation and spend management, today announced a partnership with 1-800Accountant, a virtual tax and accounting firm, to make The Plate IQ Card the firm’s principal corporate card offering.

The Plate IQ Card is a corporate card and expense management platform designed for solopreneurs and small business owners. With no credit checks, personal guarantees, or minimum bank balance requirements, The Plate IQ Card introduces a new level of spend control and visibility to the SMB market.

1-800Accountant, which was founded with the mission to make accounting simple and affordable for individuals and small businesses, will now offer The Plate IQ Card to more than 200,000 small business customers. This partnership marks the first time 1-800Accountant will offer its customers a corporate card program.

For Plate IQ, this is the first partnership led by its Card product, launched in June 2021.

“We are thrilled to provide 1-800Accountant’s customers with the first corporate card program tailored to their unique needs,” said Bhavuk Kaul, CEO and co-founder of Plate IQ. “It’s an honor to have The Plate IQ Card join the incredible array of services 1-800Accountant offers solopreneurs and SMB customers. For too long, these customers have been locked out of corporate card programs with stringent requirements and unwieldy technology. This partnership aligns our teams around a shared goal: to give every small business a user-friendly way to control business spending.”

The partnership’s launch promotion will offer 1-800Accountant customers complimentary access to the Plate IQ Card platform for 90 days with the ability to issue 1 physical card and unlimited virtual cards. After the 90-day period, customers will be able to continue using their cards at a discounted monthly subscription rate of $14.99/month.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Plate IQ to offer The Plate IQ Card to our customers,” said Brendon Pack, Chief Revenue Officer of 1-800Accountant. “This partnership is an opportunity for our customers to leverage a powerful new innovation in fintech: enterprise-grade spend controls and corporate card programs in a product designed for small and medium-sized businesses. We believe this tool will help our customers manage expenses more efficiently.”

1-800Accountant customers can apply for The Plate IQ Card and claim their 90-day offer by heading to www.plateiq.com/partners/1800accountant

Additionally, 1-800Accountant customers can attend a live online demonstration of the platform and Q&A session on July 22nd by heading to https://www.crowdcast.io/e/the-plate-iq-card-1800Accountant

About Plate IQ

Plate IQ helps businesses automate accounts payables on their terms. We simplify everything from invoice management to payments for both recurring and one-time expenses with a cloud-first approach that enables remote work.

Plate IQ was founded in 2014, graduated Y Combinator in the summer of 2015, and has since processed more than $10 billion worth of invoices and more than $1 billion in direct vendor payments, serving more than 15,000 customers across restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and accounting services.

For more information, please visit www.plateiq.com.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant combines the power and convenience of technology with proactive planning and advice from a team of experienced accounting professionals. Our trusted advisor model is delivered using innovative mobile and desktop technology and an unmatched accounting infrastructure with experience in all ﬁfty states and every industry. We provide small-business owners the tools, solutions, and support they need to manage and grow their business while saving time and eliminating anxiety. Learn more at: https://1800accountant.com/about

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005069/en/