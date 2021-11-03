Platform9 Welcomes Bhaskar Gorti as CEO to Accelerate the Enterprise Journey to Cloud-Native

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 today announced that Bhaskar Gorti has joined as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bhaskar Gorti is a global software executive who brings decades of experience in building innovative and passionate teams focused on accelerating growth through customer-centricity, digitalization, and automation. He has previously held top industry positions including Senior Vice President at Oracle Corporation and President of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer.

"We are excited to have Bhaskar's experience and leadership in scaling Platform9 to become an iconic cloud computing company," said Sirish Raghuram , Co-Founder and Founding CEO. "We have proven that instead of locking-in to the public cloud walled gardens, or spending years in time consuming DIY projects, Platform9 offers the only option for innovative enterprises seeking to be cloud-native. Bhaskar strengthens our leadership team with his extensive experience scaling technology businesses and his deep understanding of the challenges that enterprises face in their cloud-native journey. In my new role as the company's Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, I look forward to partnering closely with Bhaskar, while personally devoting more of my time to product innovation and growth engineering to expand our customer base."

"I am delighted to join Platform9 to build the open distributed cloud category with the hyper growth of Platform9," said Bhaskar Gorti, new CEO of Platform9. "The market opportunity for our products and technologies is extraordinary. Having created a new category, open distributed cloud, we are uniquely positioned to democratize cloud computing. With Platform9, enterprises can reach their cloud-native transformation goals faster and focus on the applications that drive competitive differentiation. I am thoroughly impressed with the passionate team, their mission, and most of all, the culture and values of Platform9."

"We're thrilled to have Bhaskar join the Platform9 team," said Sriram Viswanathan , Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Platform9's new Chairman of the Board. "Bhaskar brings a solid track record of scaling businesses, as we embark on our next phase of growth. Bhaskar brings a vision and leadership acumen that will enable the company to become an undisputed leader in the open distributed cloud market."

About Platform9

Platform9 is the world's #1 open distributed cloud service, offering the power of the public cloud on infrastructure of customers' choice - powered by Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies. Public clouds are walled gardens, and DIY is difficult and time-consuming. Platform9 offers a third option - an open and faster option - enabling a better way to go cloud-native. Platform9's service powers 40K+ nodes across private, public, and edge clouds. Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.9% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company, backed by leading investors.

