Platform9 : Receives Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Compliance for Financial Transactions

Meeting PCI DSS compliance requirements ensures Platform9’s solutions adhere to the highest industry standards in order to protect customer credit card data

Platform9, the leading SaaS-based Kubernetes management platform for distributed clouds, today announced it has received Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Compliance after completing and passing the evaluation conducted by a Qualified Security Assessor certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The standard requires meeting a rigorous framework of security protocols intended to ensure a secure environment for companies that process, store, or transmit credit card information as well as service providers for such companies.

“Platform9 is the only independent Managed Kubernetes provider to receive PCI compliance status, joining the larger hyperscale Managed Kubernetes providers,” said Roopak Parikh, Co-founder and CTO of Platform9. “This certification validates our commitment to providing our clients with the highest security standards for processing their credit card transactions.”

During the evaluation process, Platform9 completed all sections of the PCI DSS SAQ, resulting in an overall compliant rating, according to the PCI Security Standards Council. The report stated Platform9 demonstrated full compliance within the PCI DSS guidelines.

“Becoming PCI Compliant is an important step for Platform9 as it expands its roster of retail and financial services customers,” continued Parikh. “As credit cards continue to serve as the payment of choice for most consumers when making a purchase, it is now, more than ever, imperative that retailers are able to guarantee that its cardholder data is secure and protected against fraudulent attacks.”

“This compliance completion is a critical step in managing payment transactions securely in the cloud and edge and positions Platform9 as a secure and trusted cloud management partner for retailers,” said John Selvadurai Ph.D., Director of Innovation at Iterate.ai. “With in-store innovations and technologies growing rapidly, the need for keeping payments secure in the edge and the cloud is also rising faster. Platform9 has a unique opportunity to play a major role in securely managing everything from the store to the cloud.”

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), created as an independent body by major credit card companies in 2006, provides standards, tools, frameworks, and measurements to help organizations protect the security of cardholder information. The PCI DSS certification verifies that companies with access to cardholder information adhere to a strict framework for their payment card data security process that includes prevention, detection, and security.

Resources

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leading SaaS-based Kubernetes management platform for distributed clouds. Its unique management plane enables central operations and automation for distributed Kubernetes clusters, eliminating complexity and reducing costs. Platform9 SaaS manages containers, VMs, and bare metal on any customer infrastructure at any location at any scale — from a few public cloud regions and data centers to thousands of 5G gateways and retail stores. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Platform9 customers include Juniper Networks, Cloudera, RedFin, Kingfisher, Snapfish, and Mavenir.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005374/en/