SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Intimate apparel designer and maker Hop Lun, backed by U.S-headquartered global investment firm Platinum Equity, has acquired Hong Kong-based P.H. Garment, according to a joint statement.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed in the statement, dated Thursday.

The deal marks the second add-on acquisition Hop Lun has completed in the last six months, according to the statement. In December 2023, Hop Lun acquired Rainbow West Apparel.

"We are continuing to seek opportunities for Hop Lun to expand and diversify its capabilities, increase scale and add more value for its customers," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in the statement.

P.H. Garment is a private label manufacturer of bras, shapewear and active wear and has three manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh and China, according to the statement.

Established in 1992, Hong Kong-headquartered Hop Lun employs over 28,000 people across its operations in Bangladesh, Indonesia, China and Hong Kong, the statement said.

