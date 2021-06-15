Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Platinum Equity to buy McGraw Hill from Apollo for $4.5 billion

06/15/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Young students continue their online distant schooling from a monitored multipurpose room at the YMCA in Los Angeles

(Reuters) -Billionaire Tom Gores' private equity firm Platinum Equity would acquire textbook publishing and educational technology company McGraw Hill for $4.5 billion from Apollo Global Management Inc, the companies said on Tuesday.

Founded in 1888, New York-based McGraw Hill generates over $1 billion in annual revenue from its digital products, which include learning tools and platforms for schools and colleges, the companies said in a joint statement.

Since Apollo acquired McGraw Hill in 2013, the company has grown its digital portfolio from less than a quarter of its total revenue to over 60% now, the companies said. It completed six digital-focused takeovers during this time.

McGraw Hill Chief Executive Officer Simon Allen and his senior leadership team will continue to lead the company under Platinum's ownership, the companies said. The deal is expected to be completed in the summer.

Other terms of the deal, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.87% 58.01 Delayed Quote.17.42%
S&P 500 -0.20% 4246.59 Delayed Quote.13.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pForeign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rise in April as rates stabilize -data
RE
05:25pTechnology Shares Pace Market Decliners -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pPlatinum Equity to buy McGraw Hill from Apollo for $4.5 billion
RE
05:16pConsumer Shares Decline as Retail Sales Drop -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:12pInvestors sue U.S. regulator over Trump-era AGM resolution rules
RE
05:07pIndustrials Move Higher as Trade Dispute Ends -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:06pOil up nearly 2% to multi-year highs on demand expectations
RE
05:05pWall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
RE
05:01pOil up nearly 2% to multi-year highs on demand expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
3Wall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Fed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

HOT NEWS