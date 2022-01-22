Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Platinum Patio and Pavers Opens New Location in Barrington IL and Palatine IL

01/22/2022 | 05:09pm EST
PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Patio and Pavers has announced that it is extending its operations into the Barrington and Palatine area. "We are excited about taking our operations to Barrington and Palatine," said Scott Ackmann, the owner. "The patio and landscaping construction that we can build for the people is some of the best in the state."

Platinum Patio and Pavers started in Naperville, Illinois before expanding to Barrington and Palatine. It is currently headquartered in Naperville.     Platinum Patio and Pavers specialize in products like Unilock, Belgard, Trex, Azek, and TimberTech. Platinum Patio and Pavers have multiple crews that work during the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

Platinum Patio and Pavers builds many types of projects: Stone Patio | Hardscape Landscaping | Paver Patio | Brick Driveway | Outdoor Kitchen | Outdoor Firepits

Platinum Patio and Pavers prides themselves in transforming backyards into beautiful outdoor living spaces that are tailored to meet all of their customer's needs. The owners live in Naperville and Barrington and pride themselves on treating every customer as if they were their own next-door neighbor.

If you are interested in a free quote on a new patio, please visit our website here today or call: 847-558-1304

Platinum Patio and Pavers - Barrington|Palatine

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Featured Image for Platinum Patio and Pavers

HOT NEWS