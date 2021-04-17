Log in
Play for Your Share of $10k This Weekend at Intertops Poker

04/17/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Player-favourite poker site is running a series of tournaments this weekend with more than $15,000 in prizes to play for

How would you like to play for your share of $10,000 this weekend? If that sounds good, then head to Intertops Poker on Sunday where its Sunday Sundowner is back and bigger than ever.

Due to player demand, the popular poker tournament has returned but with a much bigger prize pot than before. Previously, players would compete for a $4,500 GTD prize, but that has been more than doubled to $10,000 GTD.

Want more good news? The enlarged prize pot will remain indefinitely, meaning you can take on your rivals every single Sunday and compete for one of the largest prizes out there. Full tournament details are as follows:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry
Sundays - until further notice
10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

But the poker action does not stop there. Intertops is once again running its Wipeout XXL Series with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000 up for grabs every Saturday. The main event starts at 8:30pm Eastern with a $30 buy in (+ $3 admin fee).

The Wipeout XXL main event takes place every Saturday indefinitely, and you can also take part in weekly Wipeout XL tournaments that run Monday to Friday with a $1,500 GTD prize pot to play for. Wipeout XL tournaments also take place every Sunday with a boosted $2,000 GTD prize on the table.

The buy-in for both Wipeout XL tournaments is $15 (+ $1.50 fee).

If you want to take a break from the poker action, Intertops is also running a Slots Spins Special promotion this weekend across two blockbuster Nucleus slots - the more you deposit, the more free games you will receive.

Here is a breakdown:

Deposit $25 and receive 40 free spins on Runes of Odin with the code LOKI40
Deposit $50 and receive 70 free spins on Sands of Egypt with the code HORUS70

The promotion runs from today (16 April) until Monday (19 April). Free spins are added to your account automatically 24-48 hours after you deposit, or you can contact customer support and they will add them instantly.

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.


© Business Wire 2021
