Play for Your Share of $15,000 at Everygame Poker

12/25/2021 | 06:02am EST
Over the next two weeks Everygame Poker is inviting players to take part in its Super Sunday Sundowner series with a massive prize pot to play for

The Everygame Poker Sunday Sundowner tournament has become a thing of legend thanks to its huge cash prizes, but over the next two weeks it is being supercharged with an enlarged $15,000 guaranteed pot to play for.

On 26 December and 2 January, the guaranteed prize has been raised from an impressive $10,000 to a massive $15,000. The Sunday Sundowner series is played across three different poker formats – Deepstack, Progressive Bounty and Big Bounty – to keep players entertained.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Deepstack sees players start with 10,000 chips, 12 min blind levels and late registration is open for three hours.

Progressive Bounty uses the same setup as Deepstack and the buy-in is split as follows - $65 is added to the prize pool and $50 is added to the bounty pool which is split 50/50 so a minimum of $25 is paid each time a player eliminates another competitor.

Big Bounty takes the same set-up again but this time the buy-in is split as follows - $40 is added to the prize pool and $75 is paid each time a player is eliminated.

Tournament formats will be announced prior to each Super Sunday Sundowner. Of course, following on from the Super Specials, the standard Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD will resume. A full breakdown of the series can be found below:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, various formats*

Sundays - until further notice

Starting time: 4:15pm Eastern

Buy-in: $115+$10

It is worth pointing out that a number of satellites as well as Sit & Gos are available throughout the week and to find out when these take place you should check the Everygame Poker lobby.

John Murphy, Manager at Everygame Poker, said: “The Everygame Poker Sunday Sundowner Series is one of the most popular poker tournaments out there and for the next two weeks we have super charged the prize pot to a massive $15,000.

“This is why Everygame Poker has earned a reputation for being the best online poker site in the world. We know that players like to put their skills to the test and to play for big money, and that is exactly what we are providing with these Super Sunday Sundowners.”

ENDS

Editors notes:

About Everygame Poker: https://poker.everygame.eu/


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS