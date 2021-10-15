Play for Your Share of $70,000 at Intertops Poker

The Intertops Poker Soft Series is back with a bang and is giving players the chance to play for a combined prize pool of $70,000 while improving their skills and getting their heads back in the game.

Aimed at casual players and sports bettors, Soft Series is one of the biggest poker tournaments available to players in North America. The series kicked off last month, but there are plenty of events to enter between now and when the series closes on 28 November.

This includes the $5,000 GTD Deepstack R&A which takes place tomorrow on 16 October at 8:30pm Eastern. The buy-in is $30 and participants will also have to pay a small $3 fee, but with $5,000 to play for there is plenty of big win potential for those that can defeat their rivals and land in the money positions.

Each Soft Series event winner will also be awarded a seat at the table of the Soft Series Champions Tournament for FREE, the final event of the series where they can put their skills to the test and compete for their share of the $5,000 guaranteed prize.

Intertops is also running side events including a special raffle where you can win some incredible merchandise including a hoodie, t-shirt, cap, coffee mug and pack of cards. To be eligible, simply buy-in to 15 or more Soft Series events.

If that wasn’t enough tournament action to keep you entertained, the Intertops Poker Sunday Sundowner Special $10k GTD has been totally revamped and promises more thrills and excitement than before. This is because there are not one, not two but three formats played on alternate Sundays.

This includes Deepstack, Progressive Bounty and Big Bounty. Tournaments get underway at 4:15pm Eastern and the buy-in is $115 plus a $10 fee but each week there is a guaranteed $10,000 prize pot to play for.

If you want to take a break from poker then our Blackjack Jackpot promotion is for you. Running from today until Sunday (17 October), you must hit a series of Blackjack events in order to win a share of $2,000 in bonus cash prizes.

Here is a full breakdown of the promotion:

Spades Blackjack = $5

Hearts Blackjack = $5

Diamonds Blackjack = $5

Clubs Blackjack = $5

Small Suite 21 = $10

Big Suite 21 = $35

Suited Big Suite 21 = $500

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005407/en/