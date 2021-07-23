PlayCroco : Online Casino Names This Year's Best Online Pokies

Plentiful Treasure, Asgard Deluxe, Miami Jackpots and Sparky 7 make the list, but have you played them all?

Have you played the best online pokies of 2021? The team behind PlayCroco, Australia’s best online casino, have listed the four most fun and thrilling pokies to have launched so far this year and you must try them all.

Taking top spot is Plentiful Treasure, an Asian-themed pokie straight from the casino floor. Second place goes to Asgard Deluxe which sees players enter Valhalla and with the help of the gods land some truly big wins. Third is Miami Jackpots, which takes players straight to Ocean Drive.

The final pokie to make PlayCroco’s best of 2021 is Sparky 7 which is set to land in the online casino’s game lobby on 18 August. This is a truly electric game with a Teleport feature that adds symbols to the reels to help players complete insane win combinations.

But you might ask, what makes these games the best online pokies in 2021? Everything. The return to player, the amount of wins and free spins and the incredible graphics. All this combined with an immersive casino experience – giving our players an awesome entertainment experience at PlayCroco.

So, if you haven’t tried these online pokies – what are you waiting for? What’s more, if you like to play pokies and compete with others to be in with the chance of winning incredible prizes, make sure to check out PlayCroco’s freeroll online pokie tournaments.

Of course, if you are new to PlayCroco then you can take advantage of an insane welcome offer consisting of a 200% deposit match up to $5,000 with the code PLAYCROCO plus a $50 free bonus that can be claimed after the deposit bonus with the code PLAYCOOL.

We also know how to look after our happy snappers with a range of incredible real-money promotions. This includes Daily Free Spins and the chance to try our Wild Pinball Machine where you can bag one of three bonuses. But hurry because our Wild Pinball Machine promotion ends on 31st July 2021.

From the moment you log in and deposit, you’re eligible for the PlayCroco loyalty scheme. Players can rise through the ranks from BabyCroco to RoyalCroco level, via JuniorCroco and SuperCroco, picking up additional perks along the way.

Benefits include cashback rising from 25% to 40%, increasing weekly withdrawal limits, daily bonuses and free spins, along with a dedicated VIP Host when you reach the PlayCroco peak.

There’s also a whole host of banking options; players can deposit and withdraw using a variety of methods with Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, POLi, PayID, Bitcoin eZeeWallet and Bitcoin all available – along with the most recent addition, CashtoCode.

And if you need a hand with anything, the PlayCroco customer support team is on hand 24/7 to provide you with expert assistance.

If you don’t believe us when we say that PlayCroco offers the best online casino experience in Australia, then make sure to check out some of the reviews left by thousands of happy snappy players.

Bruce Fern, Casino Manager at PlayCroco, said: “If you love pokies then you must try these titles – they really are the best pokies of 2021. While each is different, they all offer a highly entertaining player experience with the chance to win big with every spin.

“So what are you waiting for? Head to PlayCroco and start spinning the reels on the best pokies of the year.”

PlayCroco is an online casino for Australian pokie lovers. With hundreds of pokies, generous offers and promos and a wide range of payment methods, PlayCroco is all about having fun and winning big. A level-up loyalty schemes also see players unlock incredible perks with each level they clear.

