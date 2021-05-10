Log in
PlayCroco : Online Casino Pokie Tournaments go live!

05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Weekly events to take place on the popular pokie platform

The PlayCroco revolution continues! Australia’s best online casino is adding a whole bunch of brand spanking new online pokie tournaments to their awesome offering.

The tournaments will be available on mobile devices only and will be held weekly – for now – with a different pokie every seven days. Featuring all the red-hot favourites, PlayCroco players will be able to compete on popular pokies such as Cash Bandits 3, Plentiful Treasure, 5 Wishes and more.

And did someone say Freeroll? That’s right, players will be allowed to play the first round for free – and can also buy add-ons to improve their leaderboard score, pushing themselves closer to a share of real cash.

The tournaments are just another reason to get involved with PlayCroco, who have got a wonderful welcome offer ready and waiting for anyone not yet registered. New players can sign up and grab a 200% bonus up to $5,000 using code PLAYCROCO – and $50 extra after the deposit using code PLAYCOOL. So join today and share the fun with thousands of happy snappers at PlayCroco.

From the moment you log in and deposit, you become eligible for the PlayCroco loyalty scheme. Players can move from BabyCroco to RoyalCroco level, via JuniorCroco and SuperCroco, picking up additional perks along the way. Benefits include cashback rising from 25% to 40%, increasing weekly withdrawal limits, daily bonuses and free spins, along with a dedicated VIP Host when you reach the highest level.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty more PlayCroco promotions to get stuck into, including Daily Free Spins, the Lucky Loco Draw, a weekly CrocoBoost, and Pokie of the Month – with one selected pokie partnered by a top offer. And that’s not even the half of it.

There’s also a whole host of banking options; players can deposit and withdraw using a variety of methods with Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, POLi, PayID, eZeeWallet and Bitcoin all available – along with the recent addition, CashtoCode. And if you need a hand with anything, the PlayCroco customer support team are there 24/7 to provide you with expert assistance.

Bruce Fern, Casino Manager at PlayCroco, said: “We’re super excited to launch online pokie tournaments, giving players something new to add a bit of spice to their online experience – and hopefully their wallet!

“The PlayCroco community is fantastic and a bit of competition should only add to that. It’s a bit of fun to take on your fellow players, but it’s also a great chance to collect some cash. We can’t wait.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About PlayCroco:
PlayCroco is an online casino for Australian pokie lovers. With hundreds of pokies, generous offers and promos and a wide range of payment methods, PlayCroco is all about having fun and winning big. A level-up loyalty schemes also see players unlock incredible perks with each level they clear.


