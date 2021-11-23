PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2021: Best PS5, PS4 Pro & PS4 Bundles Deals Tracked by Consumer Articles

Save on a range of PlayStation deals at the Black Friday sale, including PS4, PS4 Pro & PS5 offers

Find all the best PlayStation deals for Black Friday, including the latest PS5, PS4 & PS4 Pro bundles and PlayStation Plus savings. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best PlayStation Deals:

Best PS4 Games Deals:

Best PS5 Games Deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to enjoy more live discounts available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005183/en/