PlayUp Acquires The Roar and AthletesVoice, Eyes IPO

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Premium entertainment and technology group, PlayUp Ltd., today announced the purchase of Australia's leading fan and athlete media platforms, The Roar and AthletesVoice.



Since developing Australia's first pay-to-play Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform in 2015, PlayUp has become the number one DFS provider in Australia and the country's fastest growing wagering brand.



With over 300,000 registered clients generating annual turnover in excess of AUD$270m, PlayUp is now launching its own media and content marketing division to create a fully immersive entertainment experience for its users. The broadened offering comes at a time when the company is defining its go-to-market offering for expansion into the North American online wagering market, where it has secured licensing in multiple states.



Commenting on the acquisition, Daniel Simic, Global CEO at PlayUp, said: "Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play and those who play them. The creation of this division sets PlayUp apart in the DFS and betting category globally and underpins our goal to offer the richest user experience to drive loyalty, usage and lifetime value.



AthletesVoice is a highly trusted and awarded platform that connects rich storytelling with highly engaged audiences across an extensive distribution network.



The Roar is an iconic Australian media brand that represents the other key voice in sport, the fan, facilitating intelligent sporting conversation and debate for those who want a voice in the games they love.



There is a natural fit between PlayUp and the lifestyle and entertainment preferences of the large audiences reached across the two platforms. Bringing this together makes for an exceptional and valuable user experience.



We look forward to becoming an advertising partner of The Roar and to working with both current and retired athletes interested in commercial opportunities with PlayUp".



PlayUp currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and the USA, holds betting licences in multiple jurisdictions and plans to list on the Nasdaq in 2021. The new division further differentiates the company's offering as it explores other media and content partnership and acquisition opportunities in all markets.



Staff and contributors from The Roar and AthletesVoice will transition to PlayUp during February, with a continued focus on giving voice to Australian athletes and sports lovers.



Kerry McCabe, CEO of The Roar and AthletesVoice added: "I'm really proud of what we have created for Australian sports lovers, athletes and brands. We wanted to shake things up a bit in traditional media, negate the keyboard warrior trend and rise above the clickbait phenomenon. A passionate team, supportive shareholders and future looking partners enabled us to do exactly that. Our strategy was always to expand into other markets and that opportunity is now here for AthletesVoice and The Roar. The crew are energised by the opportunity to innovate and further evolve with Daniel and the international PlayUp team."



About PlayUp:



PlayUp is a premium entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative online betting technologies in-house to power our brand and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.



We unify the world's favourite online betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where we host Australia's largest and indeed some of the globe's largest prize pools in this competitive peer-to-peer online betting.



We hold online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, New Zealand, India and the USA. In the USA, we have secured licensing and access to the nascent online sports betting market where our launch is imminent into multiple states.





