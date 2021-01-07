Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Playtika eyes nearly $10 billion valuation in U.S. listing as gaming booms

01/07/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Playtika Holding Corp is looking to raise as much as $1.67 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, giving it a valuation of nearly $10 billion, as it tries to cash in on demand for mobile-gaming during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israel-based company, owned by a Chinese investor group, is planning to sell 69.5 million shares priced at between $22 and $24 apiece, it said on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3hRwJoJ)

The IPO will follow a bumper year for listings in the United States and coincides with strict lockdowns across the globe, which has been driving demand for video games as people stay home to avoid catching the new coronavirus.

Several startups have benefited from the increased investor interest for gaming stocks. Roblox Corp, a U.S. gaming site, has said it aims to go public through a direct listing and has raised new funding in a deal that values it at nearly $30 billion.

Playtika's move to go public also comes as U.S.-listed Chinese firms face tightened scrutiny and strict audit norms from U.S. regulators and a day after the New York Stock Exchange decided to delist three Chinese telecom companies.

Reuters, citing sources, reported in June Playtika, known for its casino-themed games and apps for poker and solitaire, was hiring banks for a $1 billion IPO.

It confidentially submitted IPO paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October.

In 2016, a group of Chinese investors including Giant Network Group Co Ltd and Yunfeng Capital, a private equity firm founded by Alibaba Group's Jack Ma, acquired Playtika from Caesars Interactive for $4.4 billion.

Founded in 2010, Playtika has more than 35 million monthly active users and its games include Bingo Blitz and Slotomania.

It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PLTK".

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, UBS and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.32% 227.61 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.60% 12.36 Delayed Quote.6.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aConagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand
RE
07:53aConagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand
RE
07:50aPrice agency Platts says JKM LNG price has risen to record high
RE
07:44aPort-side Argentine grains inspectors end month-long strike, freeing exports
RE
07:41aPlaytika eyes nearly $10 billion valuation in U.S. listing as gaming booms
RE
07:41aIBM names head of new IT infrastructure services company
RE
07:41aPlaytika eyes nearly $10 billion valuation in U.S. listing as gaming booms
RE
07:37aIndia forecasts 7.7% GDP contraction in 2020/21
RE
07:33aSwiss report 3,975 new covid cases, 75 more deaths
RE
07:31aParis Club of creditors says Mali gets debt deadline extension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5J SAINSBURY PLC : Britain's Sainsbury's raises profit outlook after stellar Christmas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ