Plenty : VP of Farm Operations Megan Gillespie Receives Woman of Influence Award

Annual San Francisco Business Times Award Recognizes 100 Most influential Women in The Bay Area

Plenty, the flavor-first vertical farming company with a mission to improve the lives of people, plants, and the planet, today announced company VP of farm operations, Megan Gillespie, has been honored in the San Francisco Business Times 2021 ‘ Women of Influence’ List. The award recognizes women who demonstrate a strong record of innovation and leadership, achieved outstanding performance in business and who are changemakers across the Bay Area

Megan was recognized for her role as VP of Farm Operations at Plenty. She was pivotal in getting Plenty's flagship farm up and operational, first as a research and development farm, and then expanding it as a full-production farm. Under her leadership, Plenty's South San Francisco farm can grow hundreds of acres of crops in a building the size of a big-box retailer with a fraction of the natural resources. Throughout 2020, Gillespie led the strategy to expand production during COVID, increasing the output 3x over, ensuring that Plenty's produce was delivered to grocery stores, food banks and restaurants in the Bay area.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as a Woman of Influence in the Bay Area, and alongside a remarkable group of women across multiple industries,” said Megan. "At Plenty, we are on a mission to bring the freshest, cleanest, and most craveable produce to people everywhere. I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a talented group of individuals, and I am proud of my team who worked through COVID to keep food in stores.”

Megan also oversees farm operations for Plenty's latest facility - the world's first high-output, indoor vertical farm in Compton, California - bringing access to healthy vegetables and new jobs to the community.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community.

About Plenty

Plenty is an American farming technology company that frees agriculture from the constraints of land, weather, seasons, time, distance, pests, natural disasters, and climate. The company's plant scientists, engineers, and farmers have developed its indoor vertical farming technology to grow nutrient-rich and pesticide-free plants with extraordinary flavor. Plenty’s proprietary towers and intelligent platform make it the only vertical farm that can grow multiple crops with consistently superior flavors and yield. Plenty's flagship farm and headquarters are located in South San Francisco, and the company operates the largest of its kind Research and Development farm in Laramie, Wyoming. Plenty is currently building the world's highest-output, vertical, indoor farm in Compton, California.

