Plexus Worldwide : Promotes Chris Reid and Expands Executive Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that Chris Reid, Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel, has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer. In his expanded role, Reid will lead the legal, regulatory affairs, corporate affairs, quality and compliance teams, as well as provide strategic counsel to the company's executive team and independent sales representatives (Brand Ambassadors).

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Chris, a strategic advisor and trusted member of the executive team who has consistently enhanced our business integrity through ethics, quality, compliance and consumer protection standards to be among the best in the digital age," said Tarl Robinson, Plexus Worldwide CEO and Co-Founder. "Since joining Plexus, Chris has spearheaded numerous enhancements including contract and legal inquiry management, along with quality modernization to ensure our customers can rely on a world-class quality assurance system."

Reid has over 39 years of experience in the legal field, with 29 of those spent in the direct selling industry. He joined Plexus in August of 2015 as V.P. Compliance and Corporate Affairs and in 2017, he was named V.P. Compliance and General Counsel.

"Partnering with legislators to advance public policy and self-regulatory standards at the local level to the international marketplace will continue to be a key part of how we do business," said Chris Reid, Chief Legal Officer, Plexus Worldwide. "I am honored the executive team at Plexus continues to trust my expertise as the company grows."

Reid has spent much of his career focused on enterprise compliance, FDA compliance, advertising, intellectual property, and transactional law. He was named a member of the Board of Directors at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in February of this year.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

