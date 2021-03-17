Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plug Power Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least November 2020 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

03/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) breached their fiduciary duties to Plug Power and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Plug Power, among other things, made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that Plug Power would be unable to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020, because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug Power stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

If you have held Plug Power stock continuously since at least November 2020 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aYONGSHENG ADVANCED MATERIALS  : Update on the proposed spin-off and separate listing of the rmaa business on the main board of the stock exchange of hong kong limited
PU
09:31aSHANDONG GOLD MINING  : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - SD Gold Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Second Tranche of 2021 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds
PU
09:31aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A  : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 17 Mar 2021
PU
09:31aDEEPVERGE  : Microtox® BT Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 From Breath Test with Clinical Samples
PU
09:31aAMBER HILL FINANCIAL  : Second Interim Report 2020
PU
09:31aMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG  : Group to launch updated, integrated long-term strategy
PU
09:31aSTRATEGY IN ACTION : MOL Group starts innovative biofuel production at Danube Refinery
PU
09:31aLUMINEX  : How COVID-19 Is Changing Respiratory Testing Algorithms
PU
09:31aTULIKIVI  : Notice to the General Meeting of Tulikivi Corporation 2021
PU
09:31aNEW PRODUCTS : Interviews instead of reading coffee records
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Oil slips for fourth day on Europe demand concern, IEA report
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..
5MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ