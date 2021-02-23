Plumbline Services : Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Arvada

Plumbline Services, a Wrench Group company, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Arvada, Colo. Founded in 1998 in Castle Rock, Colo., Plumbline is Colorado’s leader in home services including plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical.

With the expansion, the company now provides its services to many communities both north and west of Denver including Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Golden, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Superior, Thornton and Westminster.

“We are thrilled about the grand opening of our newest location in Arvada,” said Bob Logan, president of Plumbline. “We chose Arvada because we wanted to provide our outstanding and timely customer service to communities north of Denver, just as we have for the city and other areas near our location in Centennial for more than two decades. We now proudly serve the entire metro area, from Longmont all the way south to Castle Rock.”

Plumbline employs more than 35 people at the new Arvada location, and now has approximately 170 employees companywide, and serves more than 35,000 homeowners in the Denver area.

The new location’s address is 5980 W. 59th Ave., Arvada, and can be reached via phone at 303-436-2525. For more information about Plumbline and its services, to find a service area map, or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://plumblineservices.com/.

ABOUT PLUMBLINE SERVICES

Plumbline Services is Colorado’s leading home services and repair company. With experienced technicians in plumbing, heating and cooling (HVAC) and electrical service, Plumbline’s trained specialists and Client Care Professionals will take their time to listen to and address questions and concerns, investigate and accurately diagnose problems, and find the best and most economical solution for your home and family—all with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 600,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

