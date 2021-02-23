Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plumbline Services : Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Arvada

02/23/2021 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plumbline Services, a Wrench Group company, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Arvada, Colo. Founded in 1998 in Castle Rock, Colo., Plumbline is Colorado’s leader in home services including plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical.

With the expansion, the company now provides its services to many communities both north and west of Denver including Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Golden, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Superior, Thornton and Westminster.

“We are thrilled about the grand opening of our newest location in Arvada,” said Bob Logan, president of Plumbline. “We chose Arvada because we wanted to provide our outstanding and timely customer service to communities north of Denver, just as we have for the city and other areas near our location in Centennial for more than two decades. We now proudly serve the entire metro area, from Longmont all the way south to Castle Rock.”

Plumbline employs more than 35 people at the new Arvada location, and now has approximately 170 employees companywide, and serves more than 35,000 homeowners in the Denver area.

The new location’s address is 5980 W. 59th Ave., Arvada, and can be reached via phone at 303-436-2525. For more information about Plumbline and its services, to find a service area map, or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://plumblineservices.com/.

ABOUT PLUMBLINE SERVICES

Plumbline Services is Colorado’s leading home services and repair company. With experienced technicians in plumbing, heating and cooling (HVAC) and electrical service, Plumbline’s trained specialists and Client Care Professionals will take their time to listen to and address questions and concerns, investigate and accurately diagnose problems, and find the best and most economical solution for your home and family—all with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 600,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Awarded an EPC Contract by Huayang Group (Yangmei Group)
PU
12:04pOP-ED : For Sneak Peak of Wolf's Energy Policies, Mosey on Down to Texas
PU
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:04pE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
12:04pFRIDAY HEALTH PLANS : Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance
PR
12:04pATTIVO NETWORKS : Named as One of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 on CRN's Security 100 List
BU
12:03pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face U.S. Senate grilling
RE
12:03pENTERGY CORPORATION : Names Bill Abler Vice President of Investor Relations
AQ
12:02pLEIDOS : Q4 Download Presentation Q4 2020
PU
12:02pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
4Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
5Bitcoin's steep drop drags Tesla, ARK ETFs along for the ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ