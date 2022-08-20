Plunging water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient statues

have revealed ancient Buddhist statues
Location: Chongqing, China
on a previously submerged island
One of the three statues depicts
a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal
They're believed to be 600 years old
according to state media Xinhua
Resident Gu Yunfeng
swam out to see the statues
"I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago - the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It's like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I'm not sure if this one would be the same. I don't think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I'm here to see it. This is culture that our ancestors have left us."
The river's water levels
have been falling rapidly
due to drought and
a heatwave in China's southwest