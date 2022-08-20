Plunging water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient statues

have revealed ancient Buddhist statues

Location: Chongqing, China

on a previously submerged island

One of the three statues depicts

a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal

They're believed to be 600 years old

according to state media Xinhua

Resident Gu Yunfeng

swam out to see the statues

"I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago - the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It's like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I'm not sure if this one would be the same. I don't think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I'm here to see it. This is culture that our ancestors have left us."

The river's water levels

have been falling rapidly

due to drought and

a heatwave in China's southwest