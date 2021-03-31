Pluribus Networks Expands Portfolio of Freedom Series Switches to Meet Increasing Capacity Demands of Cloud Networks

Santa Clara, California, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in SDN automation and disaggregated networking, today announced that three new Freedom 9000 Series switches, based on silicon from the Broadcom StrataXGS® Trident 3 switch series, are now ready to order. The new switches, the 9432-C, 9476-V and 9460-X, are high-performance disaggregated switches designed for enterprise, communication service provider and cloud service provider data center networks supporting private and public cloud infrastructure.

Pluribus’ new Freedom Series switches are designed to support modern scale-out network architectures that can grow incrementally to nearly unlimited port counts while providing the well-documented cost efficiencies of disaggregated networking. The portfolio of new switches delivers increased capacity and supports 10GbE, 25GbE and 100GbE interfaces with Layer 2, Layer 3 and VXLAN wirespeed forwarding, granular telemetry and rich cloud services with up to 6.4 Tbps (full duplex) of wire speed performance to meet the increasing demands of private and managed cloud workloads.

In conjunction with the Open Compute Project (OCP), Pluribus is also announcing the listing of Freedom Series switches on the OCP Marketplace increasing access to a broader community of OCP members and making it even easier to do business with Pluribus. All Freedom Series switches have either already been recognized as OCP Accepted™ or are being evaluated for the program.

“Pluribus continues to provide the most powerful and flexible disaggregated hardware and software solutions for enterprises, communication service providers and cloud service providers deploying scale-out data center network architectures,” said Kumar Srikantan, CEO of Pluribus Networks. “The release of new Freedom Series switches based on the Broadcom Trident 3 series, as well as our participation in the OCP Marketplace, is further evidence of our company’s dedication to, and expertise in, high-performance disaggregated networking.”

While the Pluribus Freedom Series of open switches can support third-party ONIE compatible network operating systems, they are predominantly deployed using Pluribus’ Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software, the combination of which provides the industry’s most scalable, secure, resilient and automated fabric-networking solution. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric radically automates single site, multi-site and edge data center cloud networks delivering new levels of agility while reducing the operational complexity of programming the network up to 95% over protocol-based alternatives. In contrast to traditional SDN solutions, which require multiple servers and controller licenses at every data center location, the “controllerless” Adaptive Cloud Fabric is both cost-effective and simple to deploy and operate. Leveraging BGP EVPN border gateway functionality, the Adaptive Cloud Fabric can easily interoperate with third-party cloud network fabrics to extend cloud services.

The new Freedom Series switches continue Pluribus’ ongoing commitment to high-performance disaggregated networking via the market-leading Broadcom StrataXGS® Trident 3 series, which supports fully programmable packet processing, rich network services and telemetry at line rate across all ports, while achieving significant cost and power efficiency advantages. All three new platforms can be used either in the leaf or the spine location, simplifying network design and lowering sparing costs:

Freedom 9432-C: Data Center Spine or Leaf Switch with 6.4 Tbps of throughput and 32x QSFP28 FlexPorts supporting 1x 40/100G, or 4x10G or 4x25G

Freedom 9476-V: Data Center Leaf Switch with 4 Tbps of throughput and either 48x25G or 36x25G + 12x10G/1G and 8x40G/100G or up to 7 ports configurable as 4x 10G/25G

Freedom 9460-X: Data Center Leaf Switch with 2.16 Tbps of throughput and 48x 10G/1G, 6x 40G/100G/ and up to 2 ports configurable as 4x10G/25G

Supporting Quotes

“Having successfully collaborated with Pluribus for more than a decade, we are pleased to see them continue to advance disaggregated switching by leveraging our high-performance StrataXGS® Trident 3 switch series for their latest Freedom 9000 Series switches. Pluribus is hitting the sweet spot of the market with these new switches, delivering data center networking solutions that we expect will be widely deployed in 2021.” - Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom

“We are excited to welcome Pluribus Networks to the OCP Solution Provider (SP) ecosystem. The launch of its new Freedom Series data center switches aligns very well with our channel strategy of providing enterprises and service providers with proven and fully supported OCP integrated solutions.” - Steve Helvie, Vice President of Channel, Open Compute Project

“As a gold partner in the Pluribus Networks Partners First program, we are excited to add these new Freedom Series switches to our portfolio. Circle B and Pluribus Networks are aligned as strong promoters of open and disaggregated networking and are active members of the Open Compute Project (OCP). I look forward to working with Pluribus to provide high performance, SDN-automated data center network solutions to meet the increasingly demanding needs of our mutual customers.” - Menno Kortekaas, Chief Technology Officer, Circle B

“Disaggregated networking, combined with SDN automation, can enable private cloud infrastructure to be scaled cost-effectively within the data center or across multi-site data centers, while simplifying network operations for increased efficiency and agility. Pluribus’ ability to integrate high-performance disaggregated switching into a scalable, resilient, SDN-automated fabric architecture and deliver a complete network solution can enable data center operators of all sizes to realize these cost, efficiency and agility benefits.” - Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Enterprise Management Associates

Additional Info:

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks delivers highly scalable, automated and cost-efficient data center network solutions based on the principles of disaggregation and controllerless SDN automation. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software have been purpose built to deliver radically automated networking along with superior economics by leveraging white box switches from Celestica, Dell Technologies, Edgecore and Champion ONE as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture is optimized to deliver a modern network fabric across data center sites with rich services, automated operations, intrinsic security and no single point of failure. In addition to automating data center networks, Pluribus also offers solutions for Network Packet Broker, Layer 1 Lab Automation and Metro Ethernet Cloud Services. Pluribus is deployed by more than 350 customers, including more than 90 tier one mobile network operators, in mission critical networks around the globe. Visit Pluribus Networks to learn more.

