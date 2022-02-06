Log in
Pochi Inu, a DeFi Token on Ethereum Network Soon to Introduce Puppies NFTs, Metaverse Game and Staking Platform Following Its Listing Announcement on BitMart Centralized Exchange

02/06/2022 | 03:15pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2022) - Pochi Inu (POCHI) launched on 2nd February 2022 is soon to develop NFTs of puppies as it recently confirms listing on BitMart exchange. It has a metaverse game and staking platform utilities upcoming within the next few months.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8513/112945_bbd7d583446ffb05_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8513/112945_bbd7d583446ffb05_001full.jpg

Pochi Inu is a small, Japanese bred dog known for its adorable pitch-black eyes and eggshell accented golden fur. Staying true to its Shiba Inu genes, it swirls its tail counterclockwise when happy and ecstatic. The lighter colour of a Pochi's fur above its eyes creates an illusion of eyebrows, making it distinguishable from any other breed of Shiba Inu's. The team inspires to be identifiably different from other doge coins, and so the team is proud to introduce - Pochi Inu!

Pochi Inu will be developing NFTs of puppies that introduce the concepts of growth and decay into the solidity smart contracts. The Pochi Inu NFTs will be custom made game assets where users will be able to interact with their pet in the metaverse. The Pochi Inu token will represent "the nourishment" part of the equation. Users stake their Pochi to feed their puppy.

The team hails from different verticals of the IT world, and together contribute strength in a diverse range of expertise and experience, including managing, navigating and operating blockchain technology and interpreting technical analysis.

Pochi Inu currently runs only on the Ethereum Network, which means it can be best purchased and sold through UniSwap. Pochi Inu is a decentralized experiment project. As such, the team always recommends the use of DEXs. If users choose to utilize a CEX instead, they should remember to research it first to ensure it is both safe and secure.

Tokenomics - The smart contract is designed to charge buyers and sellers a flat tax of 11% with 100 billion being the total supply of Pochi Inu. Proceeds from tax will go towards development and marketing. Proceeds from NFT sales will go towards further development of smart contracts and metaverse development. To know more about the token and its utilities, refer to the team's socials.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pochiinu_io

Telegram: https://t.me/+nkxlAJtIx0wxZmZl

Company Name: Pochi Inu

Email: Pochiinu88@gmail.com

Website: https://pochiinu.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112945


© Newsfilecorp 2022
