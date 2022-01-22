Pocoland the Play-and-Earn Platform Is Now Officially Live

Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) - After a successful Open Beta period, the company is extremely excited to announce that Pocoland was released at 15:00 UTC on January 21st, 2022. The company has proudly confirmed that Pocoland has achieved nearly 6000 players' participation.





Pocoland Overview



Pocoland is the home of charming Poco creatures, as well as a full ecology of eye-catching gaming, a wide range of supporting gear and equipment, and real-time trading and exchanging environment. To create the ultimate game that every player desires, the company encourage gamers to join them in creating this amazing environment. All digital assets and data will be open-sourced, allowing anyone interested in helping them build Pocoland to do so while also receiving a more unique and personal experience. Furthermore, all new features will be instantaneously modified by the developer team in 2022 and subsequent years to ensure that only the best features and functions are provided to the screen's player.

Being released nearly five months ago, Pocoland has been on quite a ride. Given the fact that Pocoland is a play-and-earn platform, it's not surprising that a huge number of players from the Open Beta have registered. Therefore, the company is grateful for all the support and constructive feedback that has been received from their community over the previous months. In that time, Team Dev has gone to great lengths to produce a high-quality game. As a result, they were able to achieve some best possible performance such as numerous wallets registered to play Open Beta, turns and feedbacks and also obtain a variety of great appreciation from everyone on the social networking sites.

Pocoland Gameplay



Gameplay



The battles will be 1v1 matches. To take on another player, a player can gather a squad of four Poco heroes from their collection (optional with five elements: wind, water, fire, dark, and light that increases the stats of a Poco).

A completed fighting formation requires 4 Pocos . Before starting combat, players can arrange Poco's position or choose a pre-arranged configuration . In addition to owning trained Pocos , the arrangement of the squad plays an important role that directly affects the outcome of the match.

. Before starting combat, players can or choose a . In addition to , The combat will be turn-based , which means that each turn will have a set order and target.

, which means that each turn will have a set order and target. The order of attack will be determined by Poco's speed .

. In order to save time while playing the game, the game provides players with the option to auto-hit.

Game Mode



The game debuted with two distinct modes, each with its own distinct charm. The types of games are:

PVE: In a single PVE match, players can get PocoLove depending on the game screen's level; the higher the level, the higher difficulty. Players will have a larger possibility of picking up PocoLove if they win PVE matches; that means the higher the level, the more PocoLove that can be picked up in each encounter.







PVP : Players will establish a room and wager PocoLove to compete against other players. If they win , they will receive 95% of the total bet and pay a 5% participation fee for the PocoLove ; otherwise, they will lose the PocoLove . Also, they will utilize their Poco team to compete against other players' teams who have a similar rank by creating rooms and betting their PocoLove . Moreover, players should arrange Pocos in the best possible order: defender and attacker , thus, actively determining the sequence of each Poco's skills to increase the tactics in each match .





: Players will establish a room and wager to compete against other players. If they , they will and pay a for the ; otherwise, they will lose the . Also, they will utilize their to compete against other players' teams who have a their . Moreover, players should in the best possible order: , thus, actively determining the sequence of each to increase . To be rewarded for their efforts, they must defeat their opponents. Matches will be made automatically by the system ensuring an appropriate and balanced playing field. From level 1 to level 15, playing PvP takes a fee of 1 PocoLove, meanwhile, players at level 15 and above can play with optional odds.

How to play and earn



In Pocoland, owning characters is a must to play the game. There is a wide range of ways to earn money from playing games and winning matches, however, in Pocoland, there are four incredibly easy and distinctive ways to get "Pocos":

Purchasing packages on Babylons to get characters with a random ratio of rarity: https://app.babylons.io/pocoland





to get characters with a random ratio of rarity: Buying Poco Characters at NFT Market on Pocoland website: https://pocoland.com/



at on Using PocoX to Mint Poco Characters (1000 PoCoX = 1 Special Poco Character) on the website: https://pocoland.com/mint-poco

To have PocoX, players need to stake tokens "Poco", "Poco and BUSD" or "Poco and BNB" to get PocoX.

Gaining unique Poco characters & items by participating in the Poco Launchpool event, which will take place on every special occasion and will allow users to hunt for outstanding Poco characters & items.





NFT Marketplace



This game has a one-of-a-kind feature: Pocoland will debut two game modes with the official version including PVP and PVE. Players will perform daily tasks such as completing PVE, PVP matches, and some other missions to acquire tokens named PocoLove (PL). It takes players 10 energy out of their 100 of total accumulated energy for each turn. Moreover, the company will establish a workshop to offer Energy packets (to play more games), PocoLove Potion (to support breeding), and other distinctive products.

Pocoland is a thrilling experience that obviously includes networking and job platform capabilities as a result of its strong community and Play-and-Earn potential. With the aforementioned advantages, this game is desirable for anyone looking for a prospective source of revenue in the future.

GUIDELINE ON ACCESSING POCOLAND OFFICIAL VERSION️

1. Install MetaMask into the browser: https://metamask.io/download/

2. Login to MetaMask Account and select the Wallet Address used.

3. Add Binance Smart Chain on MetaMask Wallet:

=> MetaMask > Networks > Custom RPC > Fill with the information below:

● Network Name: Binance Smart Chain

● New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

● ChainID: 56

● Symbol: BNB

● Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

4. Add Poco Contracts:

Poco Contract: 0x394bBA8F309f3462b31238B3fd04b83F71A98848





0x394bBA8F309f3462b31238B3fd04b83F71A98848 PocoX Contract: 0x07ee4a4103a74749c989ac3436aa6a7243f4af29





0x07ee4a4103a74749c989ac3436aa6a7243f4af29 PocoLove Contract: 0x976D96d77d22315e204Af9Ab55fDeAd3fd65bC22





0x976D96d77d22315e204Af9Ab55fDeAd3fd65bC22 Poco NFT Marketplace Contract: 0x170F3C2ac65D852295Df4be73895403a9d8FcDf6





0x170F3C2ac65D852295Df4be73895403a9d8FcDf6 Poco Character Contract: 0xafe28e660b233fEc1bF6421700b0157294Bf31c1

* Decimal: 0

5. Go to the Website: http://pocoland.com

6. Connect Metamask Wallet to the Website

7. Visit Poco NFT Market => Account: (link)

8. Sign up using Email

9. Verify Email

10. Visit the GAMING Site and enjoy the game!

11. Join Pocoland Community to discuss and participate in game.



* Note: Players will need at least 4 Poco Characters to play the game.

Want to begin playing but don't know where to begin?

Join their community group, and they'll be able to answer any queries users might have!

