Point B : Extends Financial Services Industry Leadership in New York and Beyond with Bjorn Pettersen

Industry veteran brings key expertise to customers across the nation

Point B, a business consulting firm, has added Bjorn Pettersen to its Financial Services Industry leadership team. Pettersen will provide industry savvy and partnership to Point B New York customers and to Financial Services organizations across the nation. The addition of Pettersen extends Point B’s strong Financial Services leadership in the New York area and brings customers additional deep expertise in risk and regulatory-driven initiatives, business strategy, technology, operating model transformations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Pettersen comes to Point B with more than 25 years’ experience and expertise in building high-impact products and services for Financial Services companies. He has worked with major banks and Wall Street firms, insurance companies, exchanges, and regulators over the course of his career. Pettersen is a noted expert on risk management and regulatory compliance. He has lectured at Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management and served as an adjunct professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Stuart School of Business.

“Bjorn’s deep experience in Financial Services is a win for Point B’s customers in New York and beyond,” said Point B Financial Services Industry Leader Mike Lee. “He brings a combination of broad industry expertise coupled with an acute understanding of the real-life challenges organizations are facing today – and the specific knowledge to solve them successfully.”

Pettersen holds a Master of Science in Finance and Economics from the Norwegian School of Management and a Master of Business Administration from the American Graduate School of International Management. He is involved in his community through work with Hoboken Shelter, The Norwegian – American Chamber of Commerce, and Oceana. A global citizen, Pettersen speaks English, Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish. He lives in the New York area with his family and enjoys endurance mountain bike racing, skiing and sailing.

