Point B : Extends Financial Services Industry Leadership in New York and Beyond with Bjorn Pettersen

12/14/2020 | 02:15pm EST
Industry veteran brings key expertise to customers across the nation

Point B, a business consulting firm, has added Bjorn Pettersen to its Financial Services Industry leadership team. Pettersen will provide industry savvy and partnership to Point B New York customers and to Financial Services organizations across the nation. The addition of Pettersen extends Point B’s strong Financial Services leadership in the New York area and brings customers additional deep expertise in risk and regulatory-driven initiatives, business strategy, technology, operating model transformations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Pettersen comes to Point B with more than 25 years’ experience and expertise in building high-impact products and services for Financial Services companies. He has worked with major banks and Wall Street firms, insurance companies, exchanges, and regulators over the course of his career. Pettersen is a noted expert on risk management and regulatory compliance. He has lectured at Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management and served as an adjunct professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Stuart School of Business.

“Bjorn’s deep experience in Financial Services is a win for Point B’s customers in New York and beyond,” said Point B Financial Services Industry Leader Mike Lee. “He brings a combination of broad industry expertise coupled with an acute understanding of the real-life challenges organizations are facing today – and the specific knowledge to solve them successfully.”

Pettersen holds a Master of Science in Finance and Economics from the Norwegian School of Management and a Master of Business Administration from the American Graduate School of International Management. He is involved in his community through work with Hoboken Shelter, The Norwegian – American Chamber of Commerce, and Oceana. A global citizen, Pettersen speaks English, Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish. He lives in the New York area with his family and enjoys endurance mountain bike racing, skiing and sailing.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. is a consulting company dedicated to helping organizations with critical initiatives in the areas of customer engagement, growth investments, workforce experience and operations excellence. We achieve sustainable success for our customers by focusing on the humans at the center of change. Point B is a national company, with 13 U.S. locations and global reach via our partnership with Nextcontinent. Our company is 100% employee-owned and is regularly recognized as an exceptional place to work.


© Business Wire 2020
