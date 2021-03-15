Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Point B Inc. To Make Initial Investment of More Than $15 Million in Technology in 2021, Transforming Consulting for Customers Across the Globe

03/15/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm couples 26-year history of consulting expertise with digital products, technology platforms and intelligent automation

As the initial stake in the ground for many investments and innovations to come, Point B Inc., a consulting company that puts humans at the center of change, will invest more than $15 million into technology acquisitions, joint ventures and product development in 2021. In a move that transforms the way consulting firms work with customers, Point B can quickly amplify insights, recommendations, and actions for customers through technology.

“Our customers are transforming, and this investment unleashes the power to build and leverage intelligent digital products, solutions and platforms that will truly modernize how consulting works for them as they change and grow,” said Point B Tech Build Director Kevin Mackey.

Building from a long history of unlocking business value for customers through technology capabilities and expertise, Point B’s current technology investments accelerate insights-based product development and solutions for key industries, foster intelligent automation leadership through partnerships with innovative AI companies and products, and bolster the launch of new businesses based on global enterprise platforms. The investment also allows for acceleration of Point B’s growing Staffing business, Point B Direct, via a tech-enabled platform that offers higher volume, speed and intelligent recommendations.

“Organizations trust Point B. They trust us to put people at the center of their transformations and to provide insights that allow them to make better decisions and take meaningful action,” said Point B Chief Executive Officer Mike Pongon. “This initial investment is just the tip of the iceberg and allows us to bring even more insights and capabilities, faster and more efficiently, to solve their biggest challenges.”

For more information on Point B’s Tech Build capabilities, please contact insights@pointb.com.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. is a consulting company dedicated to helping organizations with critical initiatives in the areas of customer engagement, growth investments, workforce experience and operations excellence. We achieve sustainable success for our customers by focusing on the humans at the center of change. Point B is a national company, with 13 U.S. locations and global reach via our partnership with Nextcontinent. Our company is 100% employee-owned and is regularly recognized as an exceptional place to work.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aTIKKURILA OYJ  : Morgan Stanley's indirect holding in Tikkurila increased to 5.18%
PU
11:54aTIKKURILA OYJ  : DWS Investment GmbH's indirect holding in Tikkurila has decreased below 5 percent
PU
11:54aTIKKURILA OYJ  : Annual Review 2020
PU
11:54aPLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S A  : Material Fact - Approval of the 1st (first) issuance of simple unsecured debentures, not convertible into shares
PU
11:54aFERROVIAL S A  : awarded $229 million I-16/I-75 project in Georgia
PU
11:53aASTRAZENECA  : Italy's medicines regulator announces precautionary, temporary ban on using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
AQ
11:53aASTRAZENECA  : Germany Becomes Latest European Country to Suspend Use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine -- Update
DJ
11:52aRoche buys GenMark for $1.8 million to challenge test rivals
RE
11:52aNEW TIMELINE DEPICTS THE FIRST DECADE OF AISC : 1920-1929
PU
11:51aROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
4TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo aims to sell $1.4 billion of new shares in upcoming IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ