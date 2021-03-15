Point B Inc. To Make Initial Investment of More Than $15 Million in Technology in 2021, Transforming Consulting for Customers Across the Globe

Firm couples 26-year history of consulting expertise with digital products, technology platforms and intelligent automation

As the initial stake in the ground for many investments and innovations to come, Point B Inc., a consulting company that puts humans at the center of change, will invest more than $15 million into technology acquisitions, joint ventures and product development in 2021. In a move that transforms the way consulting firms work with customers, Point B can quickly amplify insights, recommendations, and actions for customers through technology.

“Our customers are transforming, and this investment unleashes the power to build and leverage intelligent digital products, solutions and platforms that will truly modernize how consulting works for them as they change and grow,” said Point B Tech Build Director Kevin Mackey.

Building from a long history of unlocking business value for customers through technology capabilities and expertise, Point B’s current technology investments accelerate insights-based product development and solutions for key industries, foster intelligent automation leadership through partnerships with innovative AI companies and products, and bolster the launch of new businesses based on global enterprise platforms. The investment also allows for acceleration of Point B’s growing Staffing business, Point B Direct, via a tech-enabled platform that offers higher volume, speed and intelligent recommendations.

“Organizations trust Point B. They trust us to put people at the center of their transformations and to provide insights that allow them to make better decisions and take meaningful action,” said Point B Chief Executive Officer Mike Pongon. “This initial investment is just the tip of the iceberg and allows us to bring even more insights and capabilities, faster and more efficiently, to solve their biggest challenges.”

