PointClickCare : Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for Eight Consecutive Years, Continuing Platinum Status

PointClickCare, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term and post-acute care market, today announced it has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2021. This is PointClickCare’s eighth consecutive year receiving this recognition, retaining its place in the Canada’s Best Managed Platinum Club.

“This achievement is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire team, and proof of the amazing things you can accomplish when you have a world-class team in place,” said Mike Wessinger, CEO, PointClickCare. “The past year has been a tremendously challenging one for everyone and our team’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions quickly has allowed us to remain true to our core mission of making a meaningful impact on the lives of millions. I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful to work alongside such talented individuals.”

The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating exceptional leadership and performance under four pillars for excellence: strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

2021 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

“To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resilience at the highest levels,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s Platinum Club winners are the Canadian cornerstone for outstanding business in 2021.”

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

