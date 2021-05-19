PointsBet : Adds Kosha Gada to Board as Independent Non-Executive Director

DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that Kosha Gada – a seasoned executive with expertise at the nexus of media, technology, and digital business models – has been appointed by the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective May 3, 2021.

Kosha is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Recastled LLC, a media & tech incubator and advisory firm. Prior to Recastled, Kosha was Corporate Executive Director of Strategy at the Comcast Corporation. She was previously a Principal at Kearney, advising senior executives at premier global corporations on strategic and operating objectives.



Kosha is a regular contributor on various business and news networks, including Sky News, CNBC, and BNN Bloomberg, as well as publications including Forbes and TechCrunch. She is also a regular keynote speaker at industry symposiums, focusing on media and technology analysis.



Kosha holds an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in addition to a B.S. in Computer Science magna cum laude from The Ohio State University.

Commenting on the news, PointsBet Chairman Mr. Brett Paton stated: "I am delighted to welcome Kosha to the Board. Her expertise and strong knowledge of the U.S. media and technology landscape will provide great benefit to PointsBet. As we continue to expand into new U.S. jurisdictions, I could not think of a better set of skills to assist the Board as we execute on our strategy. I congratulate Kosha on her appointment and look forward to her contribution."

